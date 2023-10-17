Travis Kelce has amassed a sizeable fortune throughout his NFL career and has invested some of his hard-earned cash into real estate.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, owns two properties: one in Missouri and another in Florida which are worlds apart from each other. However, his budding property portfolio is nothing compared to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift's $150 million real estate empire.

WATCH: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift look so loved-up after secret dinner date

The 'Shake it Off' singer – worth a staggering $740 million – owns homes in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, and Rhode Island. However, since the 33-year-old's blossoming relationship with Travis, she has been spotted spending time at his Kansas City mansion. See inside below…

Where does Travis Kelce live?

Travis Kelce Kansas City house

© Google Maps Travis Kelce bought his Kansas City home for just under $1 million

Travis Kelce's main home is a custom-designed, seven-bedroom property in Kansas City's Briarcliff West neighborhood, which he bought for $995,000 in 2019. It is now estimated to be worth just over $1 million.

© Instagram Travis Kelce's Kansas City home boasts a high-tech gym

The home underwent a massive renovation in 2007, with upgrades to the entire main floor and upper level. It boasts 10,000 square feet of living space alongside five bathrooms, two half baths, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a recreation room, a gym, and wine storage with a built-in bar.

© Instagram Travis Kelce's has a state-of-the-art kitchen in his Kansas City home

There is also an outside dining space, a large swimming pool and gazebo, a private balcony, and breathtaking views.

Travis Kelce Florida house

© Google Maps Travis Kelce bought a condo in Florida with his mom and brother in 2019

In May 2019, Travis, his brother and former NFL player Jason Kelce, and their mom, Donna, bought a modest condo in Orlando, Florida, for $355,000. The 1,434-square-foot home, which Donna is said to live in, features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. While there appear to be no photos of inside the property, the exterior boasts a wraparound balcony with tranquil views.

Travis Kelce Kansas City rental home

© Instagram/One Light Luxury Apartments Each apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows

When he's not enjoying his palatial mansion, Travis has been known to stay in a luxury Kansas City high-rise, dubbed One Light Luxury.

While it's not clear if he still uses the apartment, he reportedly began renting one back in 2018 and was spoiled with features including a rooftop pool, a complimentary state-of-the-art gym, free Google Fiber internet services, curated concierge services, and a tenant's lounge and theatre.

© Instagram/One Light Luxury Apartments Travis Kelce's Kansas City apartment has a rooftop pool

The property – which was built in 2015 – is in the heart of downtown Kansas City and each apartment in the 25-story building boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, fireside lounges, and direct garage access, with rent ranging between $1,500 to $3,400 per month.

Where did the Kelce brothers grow up?

© Tim Nwachukwu Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's childhood home was in Ohio

Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce – who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles – grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. They lived in a five-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath house with their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

© Christian Petersen Jason Kelce (L) and Travis Kelce (R) with their mom, Donna

According to Cuyahoga County records, Donna bought the family home in June 1994 for $138,900. At the time, Travis was four years old, and Jason was six years old. They parted ways with the property in 2016 and sold it for a profit after it was snapped up for $179,000.

Travis Kelce salary in 2023

© Getty Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce renewed his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, reportedly signing a deal worth $57.25 million. This means the tight end will take home an annual salary of $14.3 million until the end of his contract in 2026.

While his salary is nothing to be sniffed at, he previously admitted that it pales in comparison to other NFL stars due to the Chiefs' salary cap. "My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am," he told Vanity Fair. "Any time I talk about wanting more money, they're just like, 'Why don't you go to the Chiefs and ask them?'

© Dustin Satloff Travis Kelce has a net worth of around $30 million

"When I saw Tyreek go and get 30 [million] a year, in the back of my head, I was like, 'Man, that's two to three times what I'm making right now," he added, referring to former teammate, Tyreek Hill, who joined the Miami Dolphins last year.

However, it appears winning games means more to Travis than a bigger paycheck. "I'm like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere and you don't win. I love winning. I love the situation I'm in."

Travis Kelce net worth

© Getty Travis Kelce signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $57.25 million in 2022

Travis Kelce is reportedly worth a whopping $30 million. Alongside his NFL salary, he also has brand deals with Nike, Old Spice, T-Mobile, Dick's Sporting Goods, McDonalds, and Papa Johns.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.