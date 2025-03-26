Wealthiest active NFL players and their eye-popping net worths: from Patrick Mahomes to Aaron Rodgers

The NFL is one of the most lucrative sports leagues in the world, with top players earning eye-watering salaries, endorsement deals, and investment returns that rival those of Hollywood stars.

While talent on the field is important, the savviest players have built financial empires through smart business ventures and sponsorships.

From legendary quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson to rising business moguls like Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, these athletes have mastered the game – both on and off the field.

Join HELLO! as we discover the wealthiest active NFL players and how they built their staggering net worths.

Aaron Rodgers – $200 million

© Getty Images Aaron is worth $200 million

The veteran football star is one of the most decorated quarterbacks in history, and is showing no signs of slowing down amid his 20-year professional career.

Aaron, who has played for the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets, has amassed a net worth of $200 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, pointing to his business-savvy ways.

He signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers in 2022 before being traded to New York, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the league at the time.

He has also enjoyed lucrative deals with bands like State Farm, Adidas, Pizza Hut and Bose. In addition, he is a clever investor with money in tech startups and real estate, and is a minority owner of the NBA team the Milwaukee Bucks.

Russell Wilson – $165 million

© Getty Images Russell is worth $165 million

The talented quarterback signed a whopping five-year, $245 million contract with the Denver Broncos in 2022, making him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

He started at the Seattle Seahawks until his move to the Broncos, and garnered his wealth through a series of endorsements with companies like Nike, Bose, Amazon and Mercedes-Benz.

He is also business-savvy, boasting a diverse investment portfolio with ownership stakes in Seattle Sounders FC and the Good Man Brand, the clothing line that he founded.

Worth an estimated $165 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, Russell also gives back through the charity he runs with his wife, Ciara, called the Why Not You Foundation, which aims to boost children's education and health.

Matthew Stafford – $150 million

© Getty Images Matthew is worth $150 million

Another quarterback to grace this list is Matthew, who led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl victory in 2022. That same year, he signed a $160 million extension to his contract with the team, securing a solid overall net worth of $150 million.

His endorsement deals with Nike, Pepsi and Ford have only added to his eye-popping wealth, as well as his property investments that include an almost $20 million home in LA.

Matthew also strives to give back to his community, having worked with charities that help those in need in Detroit and provide them with medical care, food and shelter.

Dak Prescott – $90 million

© Getty Images Dak is worth $90 million

The Dallas Cowboys star is worth an incredible $90 million thanks to a four-year contract he signed in 2021 which would bring him $160 million, and a further four-year, $240 million deal signed in 2024 that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Dak has also worked with a slew of brands and added to his net worth thanks to AT&T, Jordan Brand, Campbell's Soup and Sleep Number.

He is a keen investor and has put his wealth into fitness startups, a sports bar chain, a tequila brand, and a sports education company, to name a few. He also founded his own charity, Faith Fight Finish Foundation, after growing up with family members who experienced poor health.

Patrick Mahomes – $90 million

© Getty Images Patrick is worth $90 million

One of the league's most well-known players is Patrick, who is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and boasts a net worth of around $90 million. On track to become one of the wealthiest athletes in the world, Patrick signed a $450 million, 10-year deal with the Chiefs in 2020, making eyes water with the staggering amount.

He earns over $40 million annually outside of football thanks to lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Adidas, State Farm, Oakley, Hugo Boss, Nestlé, Subway and Coors Light. He also owns stakes in the Kansas City Royals, Sporting KC and the Kansas City Current.

The three-time Super Bowl champion also branched out into production with his company, 2PM. Speaking to USA Today Sports, he shared that all of his hard work was for his growing family. "I'm doing pretty well myself," he admitted.

"For me, it's just about going out there trying to win football games, trying to make money for my family at the end of the day. I feel like I'm doing a great job of that."

Travis Kelce – $90 million

© Getty Images Travis is worth approximately $90 million

Patrick's buddy on the Chiefs may seem like a fun-loving guy, but he is also a clever businessman who has amassed a fortune of $90 million over the years. Travis signed a four-year extension with his Kansas team in 2020, earning him a cool $57 million.

The three-time Super Bowl winner reached new heights when he went public with his relationship with Taylor Swift in 2023, making him $2.4 million in jersey sales and video games.

He also hosts a wildly successful podcast, New Heights, with his NFL star brother, Jason Kelce. The pair signed a $100 million, three-year deal with Amazon's Wondery in 2024. Travis has earned a pretty penny from endorsing brands like Bud Light, Nike, State Farm, Subway, and Pepsi.

Ryan Tannehill – $90 million

© Getty Images Ryan is worth $90 million

The Tennessee Titans player has quietly built his own financial empire throughout his career, and added to his growing wealth with a four-year, $118 million contract with his team in 2020.

He has worked with brands like Nike, Adidas, Visa, Mercedes-Benz and Nissan, and is a savvy real estate investor, with properties in Texas and Florida. Ryan has a net worth of approximately $90 million.