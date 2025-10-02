Mariah Carey addresses infamous Jennifer Lopez comments 22 years on

Mariah Carey has addressed one of her most iconic internet pop culture moments. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she was asked about the infamous moment when in 2003, the My All singer was asked about her pop contemporary, Jennifer Lopez, and in response uttered: "I don't know her," a phrase which became cemented in pop culture iconicity. Now, 22 years later, the pop star has clarified her famous response, telling Andy: "I mean, the thing is I was being honest when I said it…So, I don't know how it became so big. Honesty isn't really something that becomes big, most of the time."

Mariah was also quizzed on her famous beef with rapper Eminem during Andy's 'Plead the Fifth' segment. "This summer, a music producer claimed the real reason why you and Eminem started beefing was because he approached you about playing his mom in 8 Mile, is there any truth to that?" Andy asked the singer.

"From what I heard there is truth to that," Mariah replied. "But I don’t think that he actually, well, who knows who approached who." Andy asked: "But did that ignite the beef?" Mariah went on to disagree before saying: "I mean, maybe. It depends what he's thinking. I really don't care. Like, whatever he's said, then I'm that, fine. Not really. But that's a rap lyric."

Mariah and Eminem's beef kicked off in 2001 when the rapper claimed the pair had a brief, intimate relationship. "I don't want to say anything disrespectful because I respect her as a singer, but on the whole personal level, I'm not really feeling it. I just don't like her as a person," Eminem told Rolling Stone in 2002. "I gotta be honest; I learned a lesson from it: Don't believe the hype. I have respect for her, but she doesn't really have it all together. I'll just say that and that she's a beautiful woman."

© Getty Images for MTV Mariah also addressed her long-standing beef with rapper Eminem

Soon after, Mariah dropped her hit Obsessed, where she dressed up as the Slim Shady rapper. In a separate interview with Larry King, Mariah said about her interaction with the rapper: "I hung out with him, I spoke to him on the phone. I think I was probably with him a total of four times," she said. "And I don't consider that dating somebody."