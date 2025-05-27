Jennifer Lopez surprises with unexpected announcement about her future after risqué AMAs performance

Jennifer Lopez had her fans jumping for joy when she shared some exciting news about her future after she hosted the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday.

The 55-year-old announced that she is returning to Las Vegas for her second residency at the end of the year.

Las Vegas residency

Taking to Instagram minutes after she wrapped her hosting gig at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Jennifer unveiled "Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas", will take over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for four nights in December and January.

She will also perform an additional eight dates in March, with tickets going on sale June 6, 2025.

Alongside a futuristic poster of herself clad in a skintight bodysuit, Jennifer penned: "SURPRISE JLOVERS! We're back!

"I'm doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Dec 30 – Jan 3, & select dates in March! Tickets on sale Friday, June 6 at 10 AM PT."

Her followers raced to share their excitement over the news, with one commenting: "YESSSSSS! the Queen is returning to VEGAS!" A second gushed: "Jennifer I'm ecstatic, I love you and I'm so proud of you."

© WireImage Jennifer's Las Vegas residency kicks off December 30

A third added: "If @jlo not in Vegas I'm not in Vegas!!! See u soon @jlo." Another wrote: "Omg can't wait!!! Las Vegas lets goooooo."

Speaking to E! News after the announcement, Jennifer admitted her residency has come at "the right time".

"I'm excited. I really enjoyed doing Vegas last time, seems like the right time, right now. For whatever reason it just kind of fell into place that way and I'm excited," she admitted.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Jennifer's last Vegas residency ran from 2016 - 2018

However, she admits she has yet to figure out her stage show. "I don't know what kind of show I'm gonna do there," she confessed.

"It's a different kind of venue than Planet Hollywood was, and I don't know. I'm gonna have to think about it."

Jennifer's last residency, titled "Jennifer Lopez: All I Have", grossed over $100 million during its 120-show run from 2016 to 2018 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

© Instagram Jennifer is still working on her stage show for her Vegas residency

When she announced the residency in 2015, Jennifer said: "I've been preparing for this moment my entire life.

"The show is going to be a multifaceted high-energy Jenny from the Block party, mixing all aspects of what my fans and I love – dance, hip hop, Latin, and pop. It's going to be the show I've always dreamt of creating."

Jennifer's Las Vegas residency announcement came shortly after she hosted the AMAs for the first time in 10 years.

American Music Awards

© Penske Media via Getty Images Jennifer featured 23 songs from nominated artists in her set

She kicked off the show with a six-minute medley, performing 23 songs from nominated artists including Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan.

During the performance, she shocked viewers by kissing a male and female dancer – which was quickly addressed by comedian Tiffany Haddish.

After appearing on stage to present the award for Favourite R&B Song category, Tiffany said: "How cool is it to have a total superstar like JLo hosting the AMAs?

© Getty Images Jennifer kissed a male and a female dancer

"Our host has just danced to 23 hits in six minutes. Just from that opening number alone, Jenny from the Block has got all her steps in for the day, and she got all her kisses in."

She jokingly added: "Save a dancer for me, JLo. Damn! You ain't the only one out here single."