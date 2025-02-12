Mariah Carey receives career-defining news in the wake of 'worry' over latest performance

Mariah Carey is about to receive a long-awaited honor — after more than three decades in the business, the singer will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The songstress, 55, was announced as one of the honorees by the Hall of Fame the morning of Wednesday, February 12 and will join an illustrious group of bands and solo performers.

Joining her in the 2025 class are Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Maná, Oasis, Outkast, Phish, Soundgarden and The White Stripes.

The induction ceremony is typically held in the fall in Los Angeles. An artist becomes eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first commercial record.

Mariah's commercial debut came in 1990 with her song "Vision of Love" off her self-titled debut album. The song was an immediate success, receiving acclaim for its showcase of her five octave vocal range, and spent four weeks at number one in the United States, her first of 19 number one hits.

The news comes after fans expressed concern for the singer when one of her recent performances from her Las Vegas residency The Celebration of Mimi went viral, sparking online comments over the singer's apparent lack of energy.

"Is she in pain? What is going on?" questioned one fan on Instagram. Another said: "I'm a little worried about my Mimi," and a third asked: "Omg is she ok?"

Mariah has not commented on recent fan reception, however her residency itself continues to receive praise from critics. The Celebration of Mimi kickstarted last year, on April 12, 2024, and returned for a third leg on January 31 thanks to high demand.

It will come to a close on Valentine's Day weekend, with the final performance on February 15 after 24 shows. The Sin City residency, her fifth, was conceived as a tribute to one of her most beloved albums, her 2005 comeback record The Emancipation of Mimi.

© Getty Images Mariah released her debut studio album, titled "Mariah Carey," in 1990

The Hall of Fame shared an extensive bio highlighting her many accomplishments, though, which reads: "Mariah Carey has had an enormous impact on the pop music landscape, generating nineteen Number One hits, second only to the Beatles."

"As a singer, songwriter, performer, and record producer, Carey has sold more than 220 million records; won five Grammy Awards, nineteen World Music Awards, ten American Music Awards, and twenty Billboard Music Awards; and her debut record produced four Number One singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart."

© Getty Images The singer is currently wrapping up the final leg of her ongoing Las Vegas residency

Of her voice, it says: "With her five-octave vocal range and revolutionary riffs and runs, Carey's incomparable voice has earned her such accolades as the Songbird Supreme."

Her impact on not only pop is highlighted, but also as an R&B and hip-hop performer, and her genre-bending fusion of the two with albums like 1997's Butterfly.

"Carey's accomplishments go well beyond record sales and charts," the statement continues. "She co-founded Camp Mariah, where inner-city children explore creative interests. Her well-received role in the 2009 film Precious solidified her versatility."