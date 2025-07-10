Mariah Carey's three-word response to Jeff Bezos' wedding leaves fans saying the same thing

Mariah Carey's expert response to a question about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding extravaganza sparked a hilarious reaction from fans, ahead of the release of her upcoming album.

The 56-year-old was snapped by the paparazzi while out and about with her team, and was asked what she thought of the couple's Venetian wedding.

"I wasn't there," she simply responded. Mariah was then asked if she was invited to their nuptials, a question which she immediately shut down.

"Oh, don't turn this into that," she laughed. The iconic singer sported a long-sleeved black shirt, blue jeans and platform heels during the interaction, and donned oversized black sunglasses to complete the look.

Mariah's throwback

Fans rushed to the comment section of the clip posted on TikTok to draw a connection to another famous quote from Mariah, in reference to her fellow performer Jennifer Lopez.

During a 2003 interview, when asked about her thoughts on the "Jenny From the Block" singer, she simply replied, "I don't know her." Many fans interpreted this as a dig at Jennifer, and the moment spawned an internet meme that lives on to this day.

Following her latest appearance, fans joked that Mariah simply "doesn't know" Jeff Bezos or Lauren Sánchez, harkening back to her iconic line. "I don't think she knows them," one fan joked, while another added, "What wedding she doesn't know it."

Jennifer appeared to address the comment in a 2016 interview on The Wendy Williams Show, after the host quipped, "Who?" when Mariah's name was mentioned.

"No, I'm playing, 'cause that's what Mariah said about Jennifer one time. I'm not trying to start anything," Wendy joked.

"She does say that," the actress added. "She's forgetful, I guess. I don't know. We've met many times. I don't know, I don't know her that well."

A new era

Meanwhile, Mariah is preparing for the release of her 16th studio album, and teased the new project in an interview with Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe at Apple Music Studios.

"What is next? Well, it's the album coming out! I don't want to tell too much about it because I just don't want to reveal the whole thing," she said, adding that it would feature "11 or 12 songs".

"We got some Mariah ballads," she continued. "Second single is coming soon, I'm very excited about it. It's very summery, I like the beat as well." Her latest album marks her first in eight years, after she departed Epic Records and joined forces with music company Gamma.

Wedding of the year

Jeff and Lauren's $50 million wedding sparked a global fascination, thanks to their lavish multi-day celebrations and guest list full of the who's who of Hollywood.

Joining them for their special day were 200 guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, Ivanka Trump, Brooks Nader, the Kardashian family and Queen Rania of Jordan.

Lauren donned a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown for the wedding, featuring a high-neck and a corseted lace bodice.

"It went from 'I want a simple, sexy modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment,' and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," she told Vogue.

"I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s. I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren and her hands were like this and she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, 'That's it. That's the dress.'"

"It is a departure from what people expect, from what I expect – but it's very much me," she concluded.

