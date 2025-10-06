Melania Trump channels Top Gun in leather bomber in latest outing

Melania Trump exuded effortless cool as she stepped off Marine One in a look straight out of Top Gun. The First Lady was photographed alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, as they arrived on the South Lawn of the White House. The Trumps were returning from a celebration of the Navy’s 250th anniversary in Norfolk, Virginia. Melania embraced aviation-inspired style in a rich chocolate brown leather bomber jacket layered over a crisp white button-down shirt. She paired the look with slim-fit blue jeans that showcased her model figure and added a pair of classic dark loafers for a practical yet chic finish.

To complete her look, Melania wore a white baseball cap with "USA" embroidered across the front and donned oversized black aviator sunglasses, further leaning into the military-casual aesthetic that evoked serious pilot vibes.

© Getty Images First lady Melania Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House

Her look was reminiscent of Tom Cruise’s iconic Navy pilot, but rather his love interest, Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood, played by Kelly McGillis in the original Top Gun franchise. With her cool-toned palette, windswept hair, and commanding presence, Melania echoed the polished, quietly confident aesthetic of the '80s screen siren.

© Getty Images Kelly McGillis and Tom Cruise in Top Gun, 1986

Meanwhile, Donald Trump opted for a more traditional ensemble in a navy suit, white shirt, and a bold red tie. He topped it off with a red baseball cap reading either "USA" or "45-47", signaling both his presidential legacy and ambitions.

The couple appeared engaged in conversation as they descended the helicopter steps, with Melania walking confidently ahead on the grass moments later. The backdrop of Marine One and saluting Marines added a presidential gravitas to the candid moments.

During the President's speech at the celebration of the Navy's 250th anniversary, Trump took aim at the Democrats for the government shutdown.

© Getty Images President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump talk after disembarking Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House

"I want you to know that … we will get our service members every last penny. Don’t worry about it," he said.

Melania greeted the sailors and paid tribute to them. "Generations of sailors have kept America free because of your presence on the high seas," she said.

“Your strength, bravery and sacrifice inspires us all,” she added.

© Getty Images Melania is known for her stylish attire

Melania is known for her incredible style. During an interview with HELLO!, Melania's stylist, Hervé Pierre, discussed the First Lady's sartorial agenda. "She likes tailored suits and sharp lines. She will not start wearing ruffles and floral prints just because she is starting a new chapter," he shared.

"She gravitates towards strong tailoring, sleek looks and perfect cuts with no fuss. Her style has been consistent for years; there is no reason why she would change it. It will evolve, certainly, but the core of her look will remain in the same vein. She was always confident in her choices – I am just helping her."

"After seven years, we know each other well enough to work in great harmony," he added. "I learned over the years which kind of dress Mrs Trump will like, and I can see immediately in her eyes if I won or if I lost!."