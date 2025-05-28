Melania Trump forced to defend son Barron: 'Completely false'

First Lady Melania Trump firmly shut down a pervasive internet rumor on Tuesday that her husband's recent tirade against the prestigious Harvard University was sparked by their son Barron.

Donald Trump has put immense pressure on the university in recent weeks after accusing the administration of discrimination, and has since cut federal funding, attempted to bar the enrolment of foreign students, and plans to cancel $100 million in contracts.

He also demanded that they dismantle their diversity, equity, and inclusion program, which Harvard has refused to do.

Rumors abound

Barron attends the NYU business school

The rumor that the president has been attacking the university because they rejected Barron when he was applying for college reached a fever pitch when Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island took to X to share his thoughts on the matter.

"Can't help but wonder how many Trumps got rejected by Harvard," he wrote, alongside an article detailing the president's attacks.

Melania finally put this viral rumor to bed in a statement through her communications director Nicholas Clemens, who declared: "Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false."

Melania dispelled rumors that Barron had been rejected by Harvard

It is notoriously difficult to win a spot in the Ivy League school, which has a 96% rejection rate. They have hit back at Trump's actions with a series of lawsuits filed in federal court.

Instead, Barron enrolled in Stern Business School at New York University, and completed his freshman year there between 2024 and 2025.

New York living

Donald shared that his son had been accepted to "a lot" of different colleges

His choice came as a surprise to many, as other members of his family had attended either the University of Pennsylvania or Georgetown University.

Trump revealed to the Daily Mail that his youngest son had been accepted to "a lot" of colleges before settling on NYU, and praised his son's intelligence. "He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU," he told the outlet.

"It's a very high-quality place. He liked it. He liked the school."

Trump's other children attended either the University of Pennsylvania or Georgetown University

The First Lady revealed what Barron's unusual college experience had been like, especially considering his father was on the campaign trail during his freshman year.

"I don't think it's possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college - it's very different than any other kid," she said on Fox & Friends.

"He's very strong, and he knows that he's in a different position than other children."

Advising his father

© Getty Images Barron helped his dad reach younger voters in the election

She added that Barron played an integral part in the 2024 election as he had a deep understanding of how to reach Gen Z voters. "He is a grown young man. I'm very proud of him about his knowledge, even about politics and giving any advice to his father - he brought in so many young people," Melania said.

"He knows his generation, because nowadays the young generation, they don't sit in front of the TV anymore. They're all on the tablets, they're on the phones, and all of these podcasts and streamers."

She continued: "He was very vocal, and he gave an advice to his father, and was incredible how he brought in success because he knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to."

