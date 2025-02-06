Melania Trump's stylist talks 'message' behind First Lady's scene-stealing inauguration hat — exclusive

When Melania Trump emerged wearing an oversized navy chapeau by designer Eric Javits at her husband Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony in the U.S. Capitol’s Rotunda, the world buzzed with curiosity, eager to uncover the hidden symbolism behind her bold choice.

For the occasion, Melania donned a navy silk wool coat and matching pencil skirt courtesy of Adam Lippes. The sophisticated ensemble was layered over an ivory silk crepe blouse, while the statement hat featured a wide brim and was beautifully adorned with an elegant white ribbon around the band. The hand-crafted accessory was so large that it almost hindered the First Lady's entire face.

In a world exclusive with HOLA! and HELLO!, key members of Melania's inner circle, stylist and designer Hervé Pierre, her official photographer Regine Mahaux, and interior designer Tham Kannalikham, gave an insight into the fashion mogul's sartorial agenda.

© Régine Mahaux/The White House The first lady opted for a sleek monochromatic ensemble

Despite speculation, the French-American fashion designer revealed that there was no premeditated meaning behind Melania's sleek ensemble for the inauguration. “For the message she tried to send... there is none," he shared.

"I’m aware that it’s trendy to analyse everything, but I wonder how many of your readers, when they get dressed, are thinking: ‘What is the message I will give to the world today?’ Certainly none of them [and] it is the same for Mrs Trump. Finding clothes for this type of lifestyle is already a lot of work; if I had to think each time about which coded message was behind every look, I would never be able to deliver my work on time. If the look is appropriate for the occasion and looks great, my job is done.”

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Melania's chapeau made a statement

However, the personal stylist does believe that Melania's attire for the swearing-in ceremony is likely to set the tone for the next four years. "For me, it was very ‘Mrs Trump’. It was sharp, modern, easy to remember and easy to describe... this is what we tried to convey. As always, it was the result of a good conversation," he shared.

“I recently saw a couple of beautiful coats and tailored pieces [that were] very well made at Adam Lippes, and I suggested to Mrs Trump that he could do a fantastic job. And he certainly did. He was very happy and Mrs Trump was very happy too."

© Régine Mahaux/The White House In sharply tailored suits and wearing sky-high heels stylish Melania looks high-powered and ready for action as she returns to the White House

Hervé and the First Lady's professional relationship will only continue to grow as the pair are set to collaborate over the next four years. The fashion designer aims to enhance Melania's already distinctive and powerful signature style. “She likes tailored suits and sharp lines. She will not start wearing ruffles and floral prints just because she is starting a new chapter," he shared.

"She gravitates towards strong tailoring, sleek looks and perfect cuts with no fuss. Her style has been consistent for years; there is no reason why she would change it. It will evolve, certainly, but the core of her look will remain in the same vein. She was always confident in her choices – I am just helping her."

Hervé was also the mastermind behind Melania's ethereal gown for the inauguration ball last month. The former model oozed chic in an exquisite custom dress courtesy of the coveted designer as she enjoyed a romantic first dance with her husband, President Trump.

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Melania donned a Hervé Pierre ball gown

The strapless off-white silk crepe dress was layered with an asymmetrical black accent crafted from silk gazar. Melania added a silver floral diamond broach created by Harry Winston in 1955 to her choker.

“A few times, she made this kind of zig-zag, up-in-the-air [gesture] to explain something sharp she had in mind. That was the beginning of something – it just needed to be translated on to paper," said Hervé.

“Even a person who doesn’t really know how to sketch can easily scribble a zig-zag with a pencil and give a very accurate description of the dress.”

© Régine Mahaux/The White House The striking black-and-white dress was crafted from silk gazar.

After almost a decade at the helm of the two-time first lady's style team, Hervé has perfected his approach to dressing the 54-year-old. “After seven years, we know each other well enough to work in great harmony,” he said.

“I learned over the years which kind of dress Mrs Trump will like, and I can see immediately in her eyes if I won or if I lost!."

