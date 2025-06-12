Melania Trump is glowing as she makes rare red carpet appearance with husband Donald

Donald and Melania Trump made a striking return to the spotlight this week, stepping out hand-in-hand for a rare public appearance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

The elegant outing, which took place on Tuesday 11 June, marked one of the couple’s first high-profile events together since attending the signing ceremony for the Take It Down Act back in May.

And judging by their radiant smiles and coordinated ensembles, it was clear the pair were in their element as they walked the red carpet ahead of the Opera House’s special presentation of Les Misérables.

© Getty Images President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House

Melania stuns in classic black with a modern twist

Melania, 55, who has kept a relatively low profile in recent months, dazzled in a form-fitting black gown that turned heads from the moment she stepped out of the car. The one-shouldered dress featured sculptural gold buckle details at the shoulder and waist, cinching in her statuesque silhouette in all the right places.

Adding a glamorous edge to her minimalist look, the former First Lady paired her gown with striking silver pointed-toe stilettos, and wore her caramel-toned locks loose in a polished wave. Her makeup was subtle and glowing, with her signature smoky eye and a glossy nude lip.

© Getty Images President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Kennedy Center

Melania's sartorial choice was classic, yet quietly bold – a nod, perhaps, to her iconic fashion legacy while in the White House, where she was known for blending timeless elegance with sharp, fashion-forward accents.

In several shots, Melania beams confidently as she holds hands with her husband, with one photo capturing a moment of laughter between the couple on the red carpet. In another, she walked with poise, dark sunglasses shielding her eyes as they arrived at the venue .

Donald suits up for a presidential encore

Donald, 78, looked every bit the statesman in a traditional black tuxedo complete with a white pleated shirt and matching bow tie. The former president appeared relaxed and content as he escorted Melania through the venue, the couple’s interlocked hands conveying unity and shared confidence.

Now sharing 19-year-old son Barron with Melania, Donald has been navigating his latest presidential term with renewed focus, but Tuesday’s theatre date served as a reminder that he and Melania remain a formidable pair, both politically and socially.

© Getty Images President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look like the picture perfect pair!

As they made their way down the Kennedy Center’s signature red carpet, the couple paused to pose for photographers in front of the iconic black-and-white logo wall. Melania, radiant and poised, smiled broadly as Donald offered his signature half-smirk, clearly relishing the return to the public eye.

A night at the theatre — and a who’s who of Washington

The evening’s performance of Les Misérables, a musical that first debuted at the Kennedy Center in 1986, was a glittering affair, attended by a who’s who of the political and cultural elite.

Also in attendance were Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, who joined the Trumps for what was billed as a celebration of art, tradition, and unity. The presence of the Vice President signalled strong internal support for Trump’s cultural engagement, and insiders say the mood backstage was one of camaraderie and quiet optimism.

© Getty Images Elon and Donald have fallen out

Tension with tech tycoon Elon Musk continues

Notably absent from the evening was Elon Musk, who has recently been embroiled in a very public feud with Trump after stepping down from his short-lived post as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Just days before the Kennedy Center event, the Tesla CEO took to social media to throw a political grenade, claiming: "Without me, Trump would have lost the election. Dems would control the House and Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate."

The statement sent ripples through Washington, with commentators quick to dissect the cracks in their former alliance. Donald responded swiftly via Truth Social, writing: "Elon was ‘wearing thin.’ I asked him to leave. I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"