Patsy Kensit reveals she hasn't seen ex Liam Gallagher in 26 years

Patsy Kensit has admitted that she hasn't seen her ex-husband and Oasis frontman, Liam Gallagher in almost three decades. Appearing on Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Patsy, 57, said of the Oasis reunion: "No, I watched the whole thing unfold and it was magical, those memories." Before adding: "I haven't seen Liam for 26 years. But I'm so happy for Lennon because he's gone to watch this cultural explosion. I couldn't be happier for the band and all the people rediscovering them."

Patsy and Liam tied the knot in 1997, welcoming son Lennon Gallagher in 1999. The couple were together during the height of his fame but split in 2000 with Patsy saying that she hasn't seen the Shakermaker rocker in 26 years. In an interview with HELLO! in November of last year, she revealed that she has had ‘no contact' with her former husbands 'for a long time'. Patsy was previously married to Simple Minds' singer, Jim Kerr.

"I don't have a relationship with their dads, which is really quite sad but it's not about me. It's disappointing but I've always supported a relationship between a father and a child; it's really important as I didn't have that growing up as my dad was in and out of prison."

And while she says: "It's wonderful that Lennon is going to see these Oasis reunion shows," when the dates were recently announced, Patsy put a plea on social media requesting people stop asking her about it. "It was 30 years ago!" she says. "I had a journalist say to me: ‘Oh, you must be devastated they are getting back together,' but it's quite the opposite. I am really pleased for them."

Patsy's candid comments on her relationship with her sons

Patsy has two sons – James, with the Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr, and Lennon, with Oasis star Liam Gallagher. She revealed that Seeing them leave home was tough. The actress told Ateh Jewel on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast: "I have two sons. I was so co-dependent on them to the point it wasn't fair on them," Patsy, 57, confesses.

© Dave Benett, Getty Patsy and her lookalike son she shares with Liam, Lennon Gallagher

"I could sense that in them. They're 24 and 33. I mean, I had a child at that age, and so I think for a few years I put way too much pressure on them. When her children left home and Lennon moved in with his model girlfriend, Izzy Richmond, Patsy says, "It's just broken my heart because they grow, and they leave."