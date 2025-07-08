Meet the UK's richest musician – worth more than Oasis' Gallagher brothers combined

Fans in Cardiff were delighted to see Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher play together for the first time since 2009.

The duo broke up after years of a volatile relationship which came to a head in a backstage fight, followed by years of verbal and online sparring.

But, having waited since the reunion announcement last August, fans finally packed out the Principality Stadium on Friday and Saturday to hear the band play some of their most iconic hits after their 16-year hiatus.

Many paid hundreds of pounds for the privilege, with ticket prices rising due to high demand. More than 10 million people applied for tickets to the UK tour dates alone.

The sell-out tour is set to continue around some of the UK's biggest cities, including a five-night run in London, before moving on to other major global cities like Chicago, Tokyo, and Sydney.

With so much success and a passionate global fanbase, it would come as no surprise if Oasis were to be named the UK's richest music duo. But, in reality, that's not the case.

In fact, the person in the top spot is worth more than both Gallagher brothers combined… Sir Paul McCartney.

Who is the UK's richest musician?

Now 83 years old, Sir Paul McCartney has had an incredible career. Having met future bandmate John Lennon in 1957, the two soon formed a close working relationship. In August 1960, the pair were joined by guitarist George Harrison and, by August 1962, the arrival of drummer Ringo Starr formed the Beatles as we know them today.

What followed was a decade of hit after hit, international tours, and Beatlemania.

Even after the band broke up, Paul continued to taste success both with a solo career and with his new band, Wings. The latter even went on to produce the iconic theme song for the 1973 James Bond film, Live and Let Die.

It's safe to say that he has garnered a big reputation over a nearly 70-year career, and has a net worth to match it.

So, with such an incredible career under his belt, exactly how much is Sir Paul McCartney worth?

The UK music rich list

According to The Sunday Times Rich List, which ranks the 1,000 wealthiest people or families living in the United Kingdom, Sir Paul McCartney has a staggering estimated net worth of £1 billion.

He leads the list by quite some way, with Irish rock band U2 coming second with a net worth of £665 million.

Despite their enduring popularity, Oasis themselves appear to have a net worth of around £57 million between them, with the bulk of that being Noel's, as the primary singer and songwriter of the duo.

That's not as much as many artists in the modern era like Ed Sheeran or Harry Styles, who have incredible net worths of £300 million and £225 million respectively.

Perhaps even more surprising is the fact that the former Beatle is still going! After a 2024 tour that took him to much of South and Central America, as well as parts of Europe, it seems that Sir Paul still has a lot of love for the stage.

While he hasn't got any performance dates coming up, fans wait with bated breath to see what he'll do next.