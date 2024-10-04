Lennon Gallagher is identical to dad Liam in uncanny photos with mum Patsy Kensit

There's no mistaking whose son Lennon Gallagher is. Not only is his name instantly recognisable, but the 25-year-old is a dead ringer for his dad, Oasis frontman Liam, and his actress mum, Patsy Kensit.

The model stepped out with his mum, 56, to celebrate the launch of their fashion collaboration with Italian outerwear brand, Napapijri, for their Future Heritage capsule collection.

Lennon and Patsy held the cool event at Flannels store on Oxford Street in the capital before later heading to the iconic music venue and pub, The Dublin Castle in Camden – a spot not unfamiliar with Britpop legends Liam and Noel – and the mother-son duo were more than dressed for the occasion.

For the launch, Liam's second-born looked like the effortless rockstar son he is in an oversized jacket from the collection paired with dark jeans. The model and musician, sporting bleach-blonde locks contrasting with his standout dark eyebrows, was the image of both parents.

Another snap from the launch event showed how proud Patsy was of her eldest son as she pulled him in for a hug while posing for the photographers.

Later at the Dublin Castle, Lennon switched up his outfit and opted for a baggy leather jacket with a check shirt underneath and paired with large sunglasses and black leather shoes.

Meanwhile, Noel's daughter and Lennon's cousin Anaïs joined the party in support of her relative. The 24-year-old wore the same jacket Patsy had worn earlier in the day and styled it with light blue jeans. The model and photographer polished off her look with her blonde hair swept back and her makeup neutral.

Liam Gallagher's children and love life explained

Liam and Patsy were an iconic couple in the 1990s but broke up in 2000 after his widely publicised affair with Lisa Moorish, with whom he welcomed his first child, Molly, in 1998.

Due to the circumstances around the affair, Liam didn't meet Molly until 2018, when she was 20, however, the pair have since formed a strong bond.

Molly has subsequently changed her name to Molly Moorish-Gallagher on social media, where she is a model and influencer.

Liam also has a son, Gene, from his marriage to Nicole Appleton

To showcase their strong bond, Liam's 2019 song 'Now That I Found You' is reportedly about Molly.

A year after Molly was born, Liam and Patsy welcomed Lennon, who is named after the legendary Beatles member John Lennon, someone Liam was hugely inspired by throughout his entire music career.

Patsy Kensit and Lennon Gallagher

Lennon has become a successful model and has appeared in campaigns for major brands like Saint Laurent, Ami Paris and was the face of 2024's Burberry Spring/Summer collection.

Lennon has also followed in his father's musical footsteps, and is a singer and guitarist in the punk band Automotion. The band is currently on a European tour.

Liam is also a dad to Gene, who he welcomed with ex-wife Nicole Appleton, and to daughter Gemma from a relationship with Liza Ghorbani.