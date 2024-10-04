Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lennon Gallagher IDENTICAL to dad Liam in uncanny photos with mum Patsy Kensit
Subscribe
Lennon Gallagher IDENTICAL to dad Liam in uncanny photos with mum Patsy Kensit
Lennon Gallagher and Patsy Kensit sit next to each other at FLANNELS X on October 3, 2024 in London, England© Dave Benett,Getty

Lennon Gallagher is identical to dad Liam in uncanny photos with mum Patsy Kensit

Noel Gallagher's daughter and Lennon's cousin Anais was also spotted

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

There's no mistaking whose son Lennon Gallagher is. Not only is his name instantly recognisable, but the 25-year-old is a dead ringer for his dad, Oasis frontman Liam, and his actress mum, Patsy Kensit.

The model stepped out with his mum, 56, to celebrate the launch of their fashion collaboration with Italian outerwear brand, Napapijri, for their Future Heritage capsule collection.

Lennon and Patsy held the cool event at Flannels store on Oxford Street in the capital before later heading to the iconic music venue and pub, The Dublin Castle in Camden – a spot not unfamiliar with Britpop legends Liam and Noel – and the mother-son duo were more than dressed for the occasion.

14
Napapijri presents Lennon Gallagher and Patsy Kensit at FLANNELS X on October 3, 2024 in London, England© Dave Benett
Napapijri presents Lennon Gallagher and Patsy Kensit at FLANNELS X

For the launch, Liam's second-born looked like the effortless rockstar son he is in an oversized jacket from the collection paired with dark jeans. 

The model and musician, sporting bleach-blonde locks contrasting with his standout dark eyebrows, was the image of both parents.

24
Patsy Kensit hugs son Lennon Gallagher at FLANNELS X on October 3, 2024 in London, England© Dave Benett
Napapijri presents Lennon Gallagher and Patsy Kensit at FLANNELS X

Another snap from the launch event showed how proud Patsy was of her eldest son as she pulled him in for a hug while posing for the photographers.

34
Lennon Gallagher attends the Napapijri presents Pasty Kensit, Lennon Gallagher & Automotion event at Dublin Castle on October 03, 2024 in London, England© Dave Benett
Lennon Gallagher attends the Napapijri presents Pasty Kensit, Lennon Gallagher & Automotion event at Dublin Castle

Later at the Dublin Castle, Lennon switched up his outfit and opted for a baggy leather jacket with a check shirt underneath and paired with large sunglasses and black leather shoes.  

44
Cousin Anais Gallagher was there to support Lennon. Anais attends the Napapijri presents Pasty Kensit, Lennon Gallagher & Automotion event at Dublin Castle on October 03, 2024 in London, England© Dave Benett
Cousin Anais Gallagher was there to support Lennon. Anais attends the Napapijri presents Pasty Kensit, Lennon Gallagher & Automotion event at Dublin Castle

Meanwhile, Noel's daughter and Lennon's cousin Anaïs joined the party in support of her relative. The 24-year-old wore the same jacket Patsy had worn earlier in the day and styled it with light blue jeans. 

The model and photographer polished off her look with her blonde hair swept back and her makeup neutral. 

Liam Gallagher's children and love life explained

Liam and Patsy were an iconic couple in the 1990s but broke up in 2000 after his widely publicised affair with Lisa Moorish, with whom he welcomed his first child, Molly, in 1998.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Oasis announce major comeback

Due to the circumstances around the affair, Liam didn't meet Molly until 2018, when she was 20, however, the pair have since formed a strong bond.

Molly has subsequently changed her name to Molly Moorish-Gallagher on social media, where she is a model and influencer. 

Liam and Gene Gallagher in green puffer jackets© Dave Benett
Liam also has a son, Gene, from his marriage to Nicole Appleton

To showcase their strong bond, Liam's 2019 song 'Now That I Found You' is reportedly about Molly.

A year after Molly was born, Liam and Patsy welcomed Lennon, who is named after the legendary Beatles member John Lennon, someone Liam was hugely inspired by throughout his entire music career.

Patsy Kensit and Lennon Gallagher attend the Napapijri presents Pasty Kensit, Lennon Gallagher & Automotion event at Dublin Castle on October 03, 2024 in London, England© Dave Benett
Patsy Kensit and Lennon Gallagher

Lennon has become a successful model and has appeared in campaigns for major brands like Saint Laurent, Ami Paris and was the face of 2024's Burberry Spring/Summer collection.

Lennon has also followed in his father's musical footsteps, and is a singer and guitarist in the punk band Automotion. The band is currently on a European tour.

Liam is also a dad to Gene, who he welcomed with ex-wife Nicole Appleton, and to daughter Gemma from a relationship with Liza Ghorbani. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More