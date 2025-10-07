All about Anika Nilles, iconic rock band Rush's new drummer as group sets reunion tour

Rush is getting the band back together — literally! The Canadian rock band's original surviving members, guitarist Alex Lifeson and lead vocalist-bassist-keyboardist Geddy Lee, are reuniting for a tour, the band's first since 2015's R40 Tour. It's also a more poignant outing, as it'll be the first time they'll tour since the passing of their longtime drummer Neil Peart. Neil performed with the band until 2015, and eventually retired from music later that year. Alex confirmed in 2018 that the band would not be continuing, before Neil passed away in 2020 at the age of 67.

Instead, they'll be joined by Anika Nilles. Her involvement was shared by a band in their statement that read: "We have been introduced to another remarkable person; an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey."

"Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated RUSH fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role. Before we hit the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps."

Who is Anika Nilles?

Anika, 42, is a German drummer, composer and musical educator. She began drumming at a young age and earned a degree in Popular Music from Popakademie Baden-Württemberg, choosing to become a drummer full-time. Her career then began to skyrocket thanks to her online presence, particularly on YouTube.

In 2012, she started uploading her videos on the platform, in which she performs her visual recordings of original drumming compositions alongside other popular musical pieces. Her very first was titled "Electrify Me" in 2012, with some of her most popular clips from the early 2010s boasting over two million views each (her most viewed is 2014's "Alter Ego" with nearly five million).

She used her online traction to release a debut album in 2017, titled Pikalar, consisting of 10 instrumental tracks. Anika has since released two more studio albums and an EP, and has received several accolades in the drumming world as "Best Clinician," "Best Educator" and "Rising Star."

She is currently based in Mannheim, Germany, and also works as an educator for schools in Germany, the UK and Canada. Along with Rush, Anika previously also toured with Jeff Beck, joining his live band for their European tour in 2022. She also tours with her own band, Nevell.

What has Rush said of their return to the stage?

The band released a statement announcing their tour, on behalf of Geddy which read: "It's been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of RUSH alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil. A lifetime's worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage."

"And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we [expletive] miss it, and that it's time for a celebration of 50-something years of RUSH music. So in 2026 my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of RUSH songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable."

When does Rush's Fifty Something tour begin?

The Fifty Something tour is currently only scheduled to play in North America. It will kick off on June 7, 2026 in Inglewood, California, the first of 12 shows, before concluding on September 12 in Cleveland, hitting up cities like New York, Mexico City, and Canada.