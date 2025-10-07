Sabrina The Teenage Witch star, 66, stuns in latest bikini photo

Sabrina the Teenage Witch may have ended more than two decades ago, but there's been no slowing down for its star, Beth Broderick, who has never looked better. The 66-year-old, who portrayed Aunt Zelda on the hit ABC sitcom, shared a stunning snap of herself sitting by a pool, clad in a glowing white bikini that showcased her lithe figure. Her curly blonde hair was worn in a short bob, and she added a swipe of dark lipstick to complete the look.

"The rumors are true. I have been 'pooling' around again!" she wrote in the caption of the post, which immediately garnered countless comments about her enviable physique. "Ok Auntie Z!" one fan wrote, while another added, "A stunning actress, comedienne, woman." A third chimed in, "Thank you for heating up my feed," and a fourth commented, "Wow you look incredible!"

Beth now writes newsletters with a focus on the beauty of aging under her Substack 'Wit and Wisdom for the Ages from the Aged'. She revealed how she stays in incredible shape in her December newsletter, sharing that it was part of her job as an actress to maintain her figure. "I work out and try to take care of myself, and I have been pretty consistent regarding a diet/fitness regimen," she wrote.

"Sometimes people ask me what the secret is. Why are so many people in my business in good shape? It is my job. That is literally part of the job. Failure to keep it up is not an option." Beth added that she felt better than ever in her 60s. "I look okay for an older gal, and I feel great," she said.

"I am going to ride that for at least another year. For the foreseeable future, I am going to enjoy being 'old' old me. I love being the age that I am. I have never tried to hide it, and I never will; that would be pointless in our digital times. I am proud to be 66 years old and fully aware of the privilege it represents…I just want to look more like me."

© Instagram Beth looked incredible in the bikini snap

Beth played the beloved Aunt Zelda on Sabrina alongside Melissa Joan Hart as the titular witch and Caroline Rhea as Aunt Hilda. The show aired from 1996 to 2003, and is still a fan-favorite to this day. "Oh my gosh, it was so fun," the blonde beauty told The Morning Show about being part of the smash-hit series.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Beth starred in Sabrina the Teenage Witch as Aunt Zelda

"It was sometimes 16-hour days…we were there for long hours, and we would get so giddy. Caroline and I would start laughing and we wouldn't be able to stop and would cry off our make-up. They'd have to take us back to make-up and put us back together again, and we would go back at it."

© Getty Images Beth has been open about aging in Hollywood

The actress added that they never anticipated how big Sabrina would become. "It was wild and really fun, we are all still very much family," Beth said. "When I first read the script, I knew that I would be Aunt Zelda and the show would be a hit, but you cannot predict that it would be a hit 30 years later, and people are still watching it all over the world. It was such a privilege to be a part of it."