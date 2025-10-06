Nicole Kidman debuts new look post split for Fashion Week beside daughters with ex Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is taking her split from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage in her stride. Just one day after HELLO! confirmed that the couple had indeed separated, it emerged that the actress had filed for divorce. The split seems to be quite amicable, with most of the terms of their separation outlined in the divorce, including Nicole serving as the primary residential parent of the girls; she will get 306 days with her daughters while Keith will get 59 days with them.

For her latest public appearance, the Oscar-winning star, 58, brought along none other than her two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, plus her niece Lucia Hawley. The foursome attended Chanel's Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show, with Nicole in the front row and debuting her first major style update since the split — and yes, they're bangs.

Dressed in an oversized white button down with grey slacks, Nicole also rocked wispy face-framing bangs, with the rest of her honey blonde locks styled into loose waves. The look definitely elevated her simpler ensemble, especially compared to her daughters, who opted for denim pieces to top off their casual fits.

Sunday, 17, fresh off the Dior runway last week, opted for a red sweater vest with cargo jeans, while Faith, 14, was styled in a denim jacket over her little black dress. Lucia, 27, a fashion writer and the daughter of Nicole's sister Antonia, wore a chic mesh black dress over a matching bra and tights. Take a look at some of the best snaps from their girls' night below…

