Saved By the Bell star looks completely unrecognizable in latest outing

Elizabeth Berkley turned heads at Paris Fashion Week, stepping out in a daring black outfit. The star, 53, wore a plunging button-down jacket with a deep V-neck, paired with a matching skirt featuring twin thigh-high slits, showing off toned legs in sheer front‐seam tights. Mesh gloves, strappy heels, a single long dangling silver earring and a classic handbag completed the look, giving her an edgy yet polished look. The actress was at the Mugler Spring/Summer 2026 show, sitting front row during a collection that itself is inspired by retro cinema and references to Showgirls, the 1995 film that’s become a cult classic. She was joined by her husband of 22 years, Greg Lauren, whose father is famed fashion designer Ralph Lauren.

Elizabeth made waves as Jessie Spano, the outspoken overachiever in Saved by the Bell (1989–1993), forever remembered for her caffeine pill meltdown scene. Speaking of the moment’s viral status, Elizabeth told Entertainment Weekly: "Trust me, I’m the first person to laugh at it too, but let's not forget these are very real situations."

After leaving Bayside High, she starred as Nomi Malone in Showgirls (1995) and appeared in The First Wives Club (1996) alongside Goldie Hawn. Since her ‘90s notoriety, Elizabeth has continued to guest star in popular shows like New Girl and Cobra Kai, and reprised her Saved by the Bell role alongside Mark-Paul Gosselaar in the 2020 reboot.

The star has spoken out about how her role in Showgirls affected her, telling People: "It changed me… It was a life moment, and I cannot help but say I would be a different person had I not gone through the depths of what it taught me."

"Of course it was disappointing that it didn't do well, but there was so much cruelty around it," she recalled. "I was bullied. And I didn't understand why I was being blamed. The job as an actor is to fulfill the vision of the director. And I did everything I was supposed to do.

"No one associated with the film spoke up on my behalf to protect me. I was left out in the cold and I was a pariah in the industry I had worked so hard for," she added.

Elizabeth will appear in a recurring role in the upcoming legal drama series All’s Fair, starring Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts, set to be released in November 2025.