The TV stars from your beloved 90s shows – what they're doing today

They ruled Friday night television, covered the bedroom walls of teens worldwide, and gave us iconic catchphrases we still quote today. From teen heartthrobs and high school drama queens to supernatural sleuths and sitcom sidekicks, the stars of ‘90s TV shaped a golden era of entertainment. So what happened to these icons of the screen after the final credits rolled?

Whether it’s surprising career twists or nostalgic reunions, we’ve rounded up 11 of the most iconic ‘90s TV stars to see where they are now…

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Zack Morris is a fan favourite at Bayside High Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Saved by the Bell Mark-Paul Gosselaar shot to fame playing the mischievous, floppy-haired Zack Morris in Saved by the Bell (1989–1993), cementing his status as the ultimate teen heartthrob. After leaving Bayside High, Mark-Paul went on to star in the film Dead Man on Campus (1998) and played Detective John Clark Jr. in the long-running police procedural series NYPD Blue from 2001 to 2005. Mark-Paul has maintained a successful TV acting career, known for his leading role in legal dramedy Franklin & Bash (2011–2014) and the Black-ish spin-off Mixed-ish (2019–2021). He also reprised his role as Zack Morris in the 2020 Saved by the Bell revival, much to the delight of his longtime fans.

© Corbis via Getty Images James will reunite with his Dawson’s Creek co-stars in September 2025 James Van Der Beek – Dawson’s Creek The sentimental dreamer of Capeside, Massachusetts, Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek) became a defining face of late ‘90s teen drama – and 2000s internet culture with his widely-used ‘crying face’ meme. After Dawson’s Creek (1998–2003), James guest-starred in popular shows like Ugly Betty, How I Met Your Mother, and One Tree Hill. He later starred in the sitcom Don’t Trust the B- - - - in Apartment 23 (2012–2013), where he played a parody version of himself that poked fun at his Dawson-era fame. James is set to appear in the upcoming Legally Blonde spin-off series Elle as Dean Wilson, and will reunite with his Dawson’s Creek co-stars for a Broadway charity event in September 2025, held in support of his ongoing battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Elizabeth will star in an upcoming legal drama alongside Kim Kardashian Elizabeth Berkley – Saved by the Bell Elizabeth Berkley made waves as Jessie Spano, the outspoken overachiever in Saved by the Bell (1989–1993), forever remembered for her caffeine pill meltdown scene. Speaking of the moment’s viral status, Elizabeth told Entertainment Weekly: “Trust me, I’m the first person to laugh at it too, but let’s not forget these are very real situations.” After leaving Bayside High, she starred as Nomi Malone in Showgirls (1995) and appeared in The First Wives Club (1996) alongside Goldie Hawn. Since her ‘90s notoriety, Elizabeth has continued to guest star in popular shows like New Girl and Cobra Kai, and reprised her Saved by the Bell role alongside Mark-Paul Gosselaar in the 2020 reboot. Elizabeth will appear in a recurring role in the upcoming legal drama series All’s Fair, starring Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts.

© Getty Images Jonathan proved to be as much of a star in academia as he was on screen Jonathan Taylor Thomas – Home Improvement Jonathan Taylor Thomas became a defining child star of the 1990s, balancing his role as the witty middle son, Randy Taylor, in Home Improvement (1991–1999) with his voice work as young Simba in The Lion King (1994) and starring roles in several family comedies. After his whirlwind rise to fame on Home Improvement, Jonathan largely left the spotlight behind to focus on his education, earning multiple degrees from Harvard and Columbia University. His last credited acting role was a decade ago, where he appeared in four episodes of Last Man Standing (2013–2015), alongside his Home Improvement dad, Tim Allen. While he no longer acts, Jonathan has served as a national board member of SAG-AFTRA, the media labour union, since 2017.

© Getty Images Tatyana returned to the Bel-Air universe in 2022 Tatyana Ali – The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Tatyana Ali won over audiences as Ashley Banks, the precocious youngest Banks sibling on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990–1996), best known for her sibling-like bond with her cousin Will (Will Smith). After Ali’s singing featured on the show to rave reviews, she released her debut album Kiss The Sky in 1998, including the hit song “Boy You Knock Me Out” with Will Smith. Alongside her musical career, Tatyana had a recurring role as Roxanne on the long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless from 2007 to 2013. In 2023, she returned to the Fresh Prince universe in the spin-off series Bel-Air (2022–) as Mrs. Hughes, an English teacher who serves as a mentor figure to Ashley Banks (Akira Akbar).

© Getty Images Fans are hoping for a peek behind the 90210 curtains in Jennie’s upcoming book Jennie Garth – Beverly Hills, 90210 Initially pegged as the classic spoiled rich girl, Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth) quickly became one of Beverly Hills, 90210's (1991–2000) most compelling characters, navigating everything from messy love triangles to struggles with addiction. Following her success on the show, she fronted the New York City-based sitcom What I Like About You (2006) alongside Amanda Bynes. Alongside numerous television appearances in shows like Dancing with the Stars and MasterChef, she reprised her role as Kelly in the CW spin-off series 90210 (2008–2010), and later co-produced and starred in BH90210 (2019), playing a fictionalised version of her real-life self. Jennie’s upcoming book, I Choose Me, is a nod to Kelly’s iconic line and is set to release in 2026.

© Getty Images Rider hosts a Boy Meets World rewatch podcast with fellow co-stars Rider Strong – Boy Meets World As the brooding bestie of Cory Matthews, Rider Strong became a teen icon playing Shawn Hunter on Boy Meets World (1993–2000), whose character tackled tough storylines that gave the classic sitcom emotional depth. After the show ended, Rider moved to New York City to attend Columbia University, while also starring in the cult classic horror film Cabin Fever (2002) and appearing in a Broadway production of The Graduate alongside Jerry Hall. Since then, Rider has had a slew of television appearances, even lending his voice acting to popular kids shows like Kim Possible. In 2014, he reprised his role as Cory in the Disney Channel spin-off Girl Meets World (2014–2017) alongside Sabrina Carpenter, and also directed numerous episodes of the show. He also co-hosts the popular podcast Pod Meets World with former co-stars Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle, where the trio rewatch and dissect their ‘90s sitcom.

© Corbis via Getty Images Melissa the teenage hit: From Clarissa to Sabrina, she was a ‘90s staple Melissa Joan Hart – Sabrina the Teenage Witch After wowing audiences as the titular character in the sitcom Clarissa Explains It All (1991–1994), Melissa Joan Hart’s fame achieved new heights with her spellbinding lead role as Sabrina in Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996–2003). The popular fantasy sitcom joined Boy Meets World in the classic “TGIF” Friday night lineup on network TV, with Melissa even appearing in an episode of Boy Meets World as Sabrina. As well as starring in the show, Melissa also directed and produced a number of Sabrina episodes, and also voiced Aunts Hilda and Zelda Spellman in the animated prequel, Sabrina: The Animated Series (1999). She was also one half of Melissa & Joey (2010-2015) in the popular sitcom, and starred in the Netflix comedy series No Good Nick (2019). While Melissa remains active in acting, she has also continued to direct movies like The Watcher in the Woods (2017) with Anjelica Huston and Nicholas Galitzine, and Santa Bootcamp (2022) with Rita Moreno.

© Corbis/VCG via Getty Images The Melrose Place alum will reprise her popular Spaceballs role in its upcoming sequel Daphne Zuniga – Melrose Place Daphne Zuniga appeared as the tough but sensitive Jo Reynolds on Melrose Place (1992–1997), the salacious soap opera spin-off of Beverly Hills, 90210. Her memorable storylines, including her turbulent relationship with Jake Hanson, cemented her as a fan favourite amidst the show’s whirlwind of scandals and unforgettable drama. With numerous acting credits under her belt, including the popular ‘80s sci-fi comedy Spaceballs (1987), Daphne went on to portray Victoria Davis on One Tree Hill from 2008 to 2012, and also reprised her role as Jo in several episodes of the Melrose Place (2009–2010) revival. Daphne is set to return as Vespa in the highly anticipated upcoming Spaceballs 2, which is slated for release in 2027.

© Getty Images Charisma (second from right) continues to rule the Buffyverse with her podcast Charisma Carpenter – Buffy the Vampire Slayer Charisma Carpenter rose to fame as Cordelia Chase, the quick-witted queen bee of Sunnydale High in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997–2003) and its spin-off Angel (1999–2004). Following her time in the Buffyverse, Charisma appeared in Veronica Mars (2004–2007) as Kendall Casablancas, and also portrayed the seer Kyra in season seven of Charmed (1998–2006). Charisma has since guest-starred on shows like Scream Queens and the Dynasty reboot, and also gave us the magical crossover of the century when she appeared on No Good Nick alongside Melissa Joan Hart. Unfortunately, Charisma has confirmed that she will not appear in the upcoming Buffy reboot, but fans can tune into her ‘first watch’ podcast The B**** is Back, where she is watching both her legendary Buffy shows for the first time.