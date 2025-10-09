Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner put on a united front on the red carpet

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell and her husband Christian Horner put on a united front as they attended the Victoria Beckham premiere together, along with Christian’s daughter Olivia. The pair were among a host of stars at the world premiere of Victoria's new Netflix docuseries at The Curzon Mayfair arthouse cinema in London on October 8 2025. The family have had a turbulent year, which includes the loss of Olivia’s mother and Christian’s ex-wife, Beverley Allen, who died of cancer after a long battle. Christian was also let go from his role at Red Bull after he was accused by a female colleague of "inappropriate behaviour". Geri and Christian have been together since 2014. Here, HELLO! takes a look back at their relationship over the past decade.
First impressions
Geri and Christian didn't start dating until 2014, but the pair had actually met years prior when the singer was a guest of Bernie Ecclestone at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2009. "She came down the pit lane," Christian revealed of the first time they met back in 2009. "I remember [McLaren boss] Ron Dennis was standing next to me and Eddie Jordan was there as well." Christian went on to recall how Geri gave both Ron and Eddie a kiss on the cheek, but rebuffed him.
Going public
The couple went public with their relationship in March 2014, however it was reported at the time that Christian's parents were unhappy with him after he split from his ex-partner Beverley Allen, not long after she gave birth to their daughter, Olivia.
Getting engaged
Just months after making their relationship official, the couple revealed they were engaged. The announcement came in November 2014 and was announced via a small notice in The Times.
The listing appeared in the Births, Marriages and Deaths section of the newspaper, and read: "Mr C.E.J. Horner OBE and Geri Halliwell, The engagement is announced between Christian, son of Mr and Mrs G.M. Horner and Geraldine, daughter of the late Mr L.F. Halliwell and Mrs A Parkinson."
Wedding bells
The pair said 'I do' on 15 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Bedfordshire, tying the knot in front of their family and friends. Geri's daughter Bluebell, who was nine years old at the time, walked her mother down the aisle wearing a beautiful blue dress and a stunning floral crown made up of freesias.
"People talk about their wedding day and until you get there, you don't really know what it's going to be like," the singer told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning. "It truly was the happiest day of my life, it was so amazing."
Baby news
In January 2017, Geri and Christian welcomed their first child together, a son named Montague George Hector Horner - or Monty for short. In 2023, the former Spice Girls star posted a rare family photo showing her son Monty, then six, coordinating with his dad in matching outfits.
Devoted pair
Despite the challenges the couple have faced over the years, the pair have tried to keep their relationship. In an interview with The Telegraph, Christian was full of praise for his wife of 10 years, saying: "You know, life works in mysterious ways. I didn't marry Geri because she's a Spice Girl. I married her because I fell in love with her. We're very different characters but we complement each other well."