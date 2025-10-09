Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner put on a united front on the red carpet

Just months after making their relationship official, the couple revealed they were engaged. The announcement came in November 2014 and was announced via a small notice in The Times.

The listing appeared in the Births, Marriages and Deaths section of the newspaper, and read: "Mr C.E.J. Horner OBE and Geri Halliwell, The engagement is announced between Christian, son of Mr and Mrs G.M. Horner and Geraldine, daughter of the late Mr L.F. Halliwell and Mrs A Parkinson."