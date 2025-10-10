ITV's Charlene White confirms father's death in heartbreaking post

Note: This article contains discussion of suicide.

Charlene White has confirmed that her beloved father, Denniston White, has died by suicide. Issuing a heartbreaking post on Instagram, the Loose Women star told fans: "Two weeks ago, our lives changed forever. Unbeknownst to us, our dad had been living with a dark cloud he couldn't lift. So he made the decision to take control of that cloud and take his own life. This, despite the fact that he lived a life full of love. FULL to the brim. Overflowing in fact. But sometimes the darkness is stronger, and heartbreakingly for all of us, he chose to keep what he was going through to himself. Very typical of dad."

Noting that both she and her family had chosen to share the "circumstances of our loss," Charlene explained: "Hiding emotions and the true depth of our feelings — hurt, pain, shock, grief, etc. — helps no one. Least of all us." After telling her followers to "Hug your parents close," the presenter noted that on Sunday, she and her loved ones held the traditional Jamaican Nine Night.

"It was the most perfect way to release our grief through food, dancing, drink… and joy, with hundreds of friends and family," Charlene reflected. "Denniston was an amazing dad, stepdad, surrogate dad to many, friend, brother, grandad, uncle, cousin and husband. And we're all just taking it step by step. From Charlene, Liz, Joshua, Carina, Jade, Gemma, Justin, Soriah, Alfie, Florence, Kairo, Elisha and Shaniya."

Following her announcement on social media, Charlene has been inundated with messages from friends and fans. "Charlene… Oh my darling, I'm in total shock for you. You have such a wonderfully close and loving family. Your adoration for your father always shines so brightly when you talk about him. The hugest of hugs," replied Nadia Sawalha.

"Oh, Charlene, so so sorry to hear this news… thinking of you and your family! Love you," wrote Coleen Nolan. "Sending love and condolences to you and the whole family. Your beautiful Dad, may he rest in power," commented Lisa Snowdon. "I'm so terribly sorry, sending so much love," added Olivia Attwood.

Charlene, 45, has previously spoken about her late parents in interviews. Reflecting on her childhood with her mother Dorrett, who died when Charlene was 21, and her father Denniston, the TV star told The Times: "My parents moved here as kids [from Jamaica] and they worked really hard for their children to be in a better situation than they were.

"They worked six jobs between them to put the three of us through private school. My dad worked six days a week. He'd leave for work as a postman at 5.30am, pick us up from school and then be back out to work as a driving instructor. My mum was a social worker and would work shifts in children's homes and do other freelance work on top. The plan was that we'd get a really great education followed by decent jobs so that we wouldn't have to struggle quite as much as they did. It worked. They worked a lot because they had to. I work a lot because I enjoy it."

For emotional support, you can call the Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch in person or go to the Samaritans website