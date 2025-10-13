80s music legend declares final tour — details

The full circle moments of bringing unreleased music to life brought the singer both nostalgia and inspiration. He shared: "It was a labor of love, for sure, going back to listen to some of these almost finished songs from my solo albums. You know, a lot of the stuff that you write and record, the songs that get finished first are the ones that end up on the album. Some of the ones that aren't finished soon enough to make the cut are some of the gems. It's funny, after you release the album, those great ideas that almost made it, but time constraints were against it, you forget about them."

Many of those new tracks that didn't initially make the cut will be featured in his upcoming album Released. Lou shared his excitement and expressed: "You know my focus is on Foreigner right now going into the 50th anniversary and new material and this and that. But I am also very, very dedicated to the work I've done on my own, and I'll be touring to support it. I hope everybody gives it a listen."