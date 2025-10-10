Gwen Stefani's fans say the same thing after No Doubt reunion news

It is a huge day for No Doubt fans as the iconic band announced their first run of shows in 14 years on Friday. The "Don't Speak" hitmakers will return to the stage with No Doubt Live at Sphere in Las Vegas for a six-night limited engagement on May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16, 2026. The announcement arrived on the 30th anniversary of the release of No Doubt's seminal album Tragic Kingdom, which made the foursome, Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young, a household name. However, once the news dropped, many of Gwen's fans took to social media to air their disappointment that the group is not embarking on a world tour.

"We need world tour not only vegas!!" one commented on the official announcement on Instagram. "This can't be all......UK please," a second pleaded. A third added: "You mean Vegas, France, right?" Another said: "@gwenstefani Queen we need a tour tho." There were others, though, who were just happy to see the band reunite. "IN TEARS I'M SO EXCITED!!! I want to go to all of the shows!!!" one replied. "Not even exaggerating this is actually the best day of my life," another gushed. Another happy fan added: "I screamed so loud I don’t think I'll be able to talk and I wish I was joking! SEE YOU THERE!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Speaking about the reunion, Gwen said in a press release: "The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way. The venue is unique and modern, and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined." Bassist Tony Kanal added: "I can't wait to get on stage again with my bandmates. There is a beautiful energy that happens when we play together, an electricity I have felt through all of our years.

"To be able to leave it all on the table each night and take our fans on the insane journey that is Sphere is beyond our wildest dreams. See you in May!" Guitarist Tom Dumont said: "Through all the ups and downs, the four of us have always been connected by our music, our shared experiences, and lifelong friendship. When we are on stage together playing these songs, we feel the magic.

WATCH: No Doubt reunite at FIREAID concert

"We are stoked to play together again for our fans, to celebrate their years of love and support." Drummer Adrian Young added: "For anyone who has ever cared or is curious about a No Doubt live concert, this is a special opportunity for that electric band/fan energy exchange in a very unique venue!"

© Getty Images No Doubt will perform at the Sphere in Las Vegas for their first run of shows in 14 years

© Getty Images for FIREAID No Doubt last performed together at FIREAID in January 2025

© Getty Images No Doubt reunited for the first time in over 9 years at Coachella in 2024

No Doubt Live at Sphere follows on from the band's reunion at Coachella in 2024 and FIREAID earlier this year. Before Coachella, No Doubt hadn't performed together in more than nine years. After their release of Tragic Kingdom in 1995, the band went on to release several more albums, including Return of Saturn in 2000 and Rock Steady in 2001. Gwen soon emerged as a solo artist with the 2004 album Love. Angel. Music. Baby.