What happened to the hell-raising rock stars of the '70s?

Ozzy Osbourne

© Redferns Ozzy was a pioneer of the heavy metal genre

With a nickname like the "Prince of Darkness", it's no surprise that Ozzy tops this list. He once claimed to have taken acid every day for a year, just "to see what would happen", and Mötley Crüe rocker Nikki Sixx swore he saw him snort a line of ants once. During his time in Black Sabbath, he reportedly had cocaine flown in on a private plane due to his heavy addiction to the drug. The band kicked him out in 1979 for partying too hard, which did nothing to stop his wild ways. Other tales of Ozzy's outrageous antics include biting the head off a live bat on stage (he thought it was a toy), doing a striptease on a restaurant table at a meeting with CBS Records executives, and urinating on the Alamo Cenotaph in Texas.

© Getty The singer was fired from Black Sabbath in 1979

The rocker slowly began to settle down after he welcomed his younger children, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack with his wife, Sharon Osbourne. He even rebranded himself as a lovable, if not eccentric, family man with the Emmy-winning MTV reality series The Osbournes. Ozzy also battled a series of health issues beginning in 2003 when he suffered a near-fatal quad bike crash at his English estate, breaking multiple ribs, vertebrae, and his left collarbone. He was in a coma for eight days after the accident, and it left him with lifelong health issues. The father of six revealed in 2020 that he had been living with Parkinson's disease for years, and continued to undergo multiple surgeries before his death in July 2025, which came just weeks after performing a triumphant farewell show for a crowd of 40,000.

© Getty Ozzy performed his final show just weeks before his death

He revealed to The Guardian two months prior to his passing that he was sober and not interested in going out anymore. "I don’t smoke dope or do any of the rock star lifestyle anymore," he said. "I’m kind of like a homebody. I never go out. I never hang out in bars – I don’t drink." Ozzy's death was mourned by millions around the world, as tributes flowed in from legends like Rod Stewart and Elton John. As a member of Gen Z, I was introduced to Ozzy via his reality TV show, and heard about his antics through the grapevine (the bat story is a doozy!). I never grasped the full extent of Ozzy's powerful legacy until his death, when I came to realise that he shaped the music industry in ways most could only dream of.

© Anadolu via Getty Images The hearse at Ozzy's funeral