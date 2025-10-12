Liam Gallagher becomes a grandfather at 53 after daughter welcomes baby boy

Liam Gallagher is a grandfather after his daughter welcomed a baby boy! The Oasis rocker's daughter, Molly Moorish, welcomed a son with her footballer boyfriend, Nathaniel Phillips. The happy news was announced by Molly, 27, on Instagram where she shared a candid picture of her newborn along with the caption: "A message to you, Rudy". Liam fathered Molly in 1998 with singer Lisa Moorish – two months after tying the knot with Patsy Kensit. However, he was not actively involved in her life until 2018, when the pair met for the first time along with along with her half-brothers, Lennon, 25, and Gene, 23.

Molly's Instagram post attracted a plethora of gushing comments from well-wishers. Molly's mother, Lisa, wrote: "That last slide!!! 'IM RUDY I'M NEW' My beautiful grandson." Meanwhile Holly Ramsay added: "Congratulations xx," and Gene and Lennon Gallagher posted a series of hearts each. Queen drummer Roger Taylor's daughter, TigerLily Taylor wrote: "Congratulations! Xxx," and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale's daughter Daisy Lowe added: "Biggest congratulations sweetheart." The 27-year-old model announced back in May that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Nathaniel.

Liam married Patsy Kensit in 1997 and welcomed a son, Lennon Gallagher in 1999. The couple were together during the height of his fame but split in 2000. Patsy recently admitted that she hasn't spoken to the Oasis frontman in almost three decades. Appearing on Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Patsy, 57, said of the Oasis reunion:

"No, I watched the whole thing unfold and it was magical, those memories." Before adding: "I haven't seen Liam for 26 years. But I'm so happy for Lennon because he's gone to watch this cultural explosion. I couldn't be happier for the band and all the people rediscovering them."

© Instagram Molly revealed her pregnancy with boyfriend Nathaniel Phillips earlier this year

In an interview with HELLO! in November of last year, she revealed that she has had ‘no contact' with her former husbands 'for a long time'. Patsy was previously married to Simple Minds' singer, Jim Kerr. "I don't have a relationship with their dads, which is really quite sad but it's not about me. It's disappointing but I've always supported a relationship between a father and a child; it's really important as I didn't have that growing up as my dad was in and out of prison."

© Jeff Kravitz Liam Gallagher and Patsy in 1996, at the beginning of their relationship

And while she says: "It's wonderful that Lennon is going to see these Oasis reunion shows," when the dates were recently announced, Patsy put a plea on social media requesting people stop asking her about it. "It was 30 years ago!" she says. "I had a journalist say to me: 'Oh, you must be devastated they are getting back together,' but it's quite the opposite. I am really pleased for them."