Heath Ledger's famous ex spills details on their 'amazing' romance

Heath Ledger was in some high-profile relationships before his sudden death at 28 after an accidental overdose in January 2008. The late actor's last known romance was with his Brokeback Mountain co-star, Michelle Williams, whom he dated from 2004 to 2007, and before her, he was in a relationship with his Ned Kelly co-star, Naomi Watts, from 2002 to 2004. Between 2000 and 2001, Heath embarked on a romance with Heather Graham after they reportedly met in Prague when he was filming A Knight’s Tale and she was shooting From Hell, and now, the actress is spilling details on their "amazing" romance.

The 55-year-old star appeared on Kristin Davis' Are You a Charlotte? podcast on Monday, and admitted that she's "proud" she dated the Australian actor as she reflected on their relationship after Kristin shared a sweet anecdote about seeing the exes together more than two decades prior. "I think I was at a Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, possibly on Sunset Blvd., and I think you were there. And I think you were there with Heath Ledger," Kristin recalled.

"Yes, I dated him," Heather said of the Dark Knight actor. "And in fact, I think we might have watched [Sex and the City] together, and I think he actually really liked it... I remember us watching it and him being like, 'I can relate to this.' Because sometimes you try to get guys to watch it with you, and some guys loved it, but other guys would be like, 'I don't know, that's a girl show.'"

Noting that it was obvious that Heather and Heath had great chemistry, Kristin said: "At the time, you two were this ray of light in this Coffee Bean. You were giggling and touching each other. And I was just like, 'Hold it together.' You were cute!" The And Just Like That star admitted she regretted not talking to the couple, adding: "I should not have been shy, but also I felt protective, like I didn't want to call attention to you. Because you seemed very free."

"I was very in love with him when we dated," Heather replied. "He's kind of amazing. I feel proud that I dated him. Yeah, for sure. I wish he was still alive. That would be nice. Some of these really bright lights don’t get to live so long." She revealed she has "cool pictures" of her and Heath from their time together, and she considered making a photo album with them.

"I'm not really sure because I don't really – they were like, 'You have to get the family's permission,'" she told Kristin. "But I have some really cool pictures of when we dated." In 2023, Heather also reflected on her time with Heath during an appearance on TODAY. “[Heath] really brought so much joy into my life," she told the outlet. "He was a very soulful person. Obviously, he was very talented. I think he's a magical person and I feel lucky to have known him."