Mick Jagger, 82, looks so loved-up with fiancée Melanie Hamrick, 38, in rare red carpet appearance

Mick Jagger looked so loved-up alongside his fiancée, Melanie Hamrick, as they made their first red carpet appearance since attending the State Banquet at Windsor Castle in July. The incredibly private couple appeared smitten with each other at the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala, which took place at the David H. Koch Theatre. Mick, 82, was dapper in a black velvet blazer over a printed floral shirt, and added black trousers, black sneakers and chunky gold bracelets. Melanie, 38, shone in a red satin gown with a cowl neck and a thigh slit.

She looked incredible in the ensemble, which showcased her lithe figure, with the former dancer adding Aquazzura shoes and dangly earrings to the outfit. Her dark hair was slicked back into an elegant bun, and she wore a simple yet glamorous makeup look. Melanie is a former dancer with New York City's American Ballet Theatre, where she performed for 15 years.

Prior to this, she trained at the prestigious Kirov Academy of Ballet in Washington, D.C. Melanie retired from dancing in 2019 to focus on a career in fiction writing and to spend more time with her son, Deveraux, whom she shares with Mick. The pair met backstage at a Rolling Stones concert in 2014 when she was on tour with the American Ballet Theatre.

They welcomed their son in 2016, marking Mick's eighth shot at fatherhood. Melanie unexpectedly revealed in an April interview with French publication Paris Match that the duo got engaged "two or three years ago", and were in no rush to walk down the aisle. "Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything," she said.

Learn more about Mick and Melanie's son below...

Despite sharing a 44-year age gap with her fiancé, the mother of one shared with The Times of London that she has learned to block out the naysayers and "doesn't think about" their ages anymore.

© Variety via Getty Images The couple enjoyed a glamorous date night in NYC

"Everyone's going to have their opinion. If you think about others' opinions, no matter where you are in life, you're going to have a problem and you're going to analyze it," she explained.

© Variety via Getty Images Mick and Melanie have been engaged for several years

"Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. Okay, they can mind their own business." Mick and Melanie are professional partners too, having collaborated on the 2019 ballet Porte Rouge. The project saw her choreograph a ballet to the tune of the Rolling Stones' most famous tracks.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image They met backstage at a Rolling Stones concert in 2014

"Melanie had the idea to do the ballet, and she's choreographing it, and she chose the songs to be honest," he told Town & Country. "We discussed a few alternatives – but she really chose them. Part of my job is to make sure that they all run together smoothly, do the links and the edits so they work together."

© Melanie Hamrick on Instagram The pair share an eight-year-old son, Deveraux

The iconic rocker has been married twice before – to Bianca Jagger and Jerry Hall – and is a father of eight. He welcomed Karis, 54, with Marsha Hunt, Jade, 53, with Bianca, Elizabeth, 41, James, 40, Georgia May, 33, and Gabriel, 27, with Jerry, and Lucas, 26, with Luciana Morad Gimenez.