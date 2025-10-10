Naomi Watts' daughter Kai Schreiber enjoys cozy NYC outing with mystery man

Kai Schreiber looked smitten as she embarked on a New York City outing with a mystery man on Wednesday, following her packed schedule at Paris Fashion Week. The 16-year-old was beaming as she held hands with her companion, with the pair dressed casually for their walk through the busy streets. Kai, the daughter of Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber, donned a black-and-white striped dress with long sleeves, and paired the look with black Converse sneakers and a large black handbag. Her blonde hair was worn out in loose waves, and she appeared to be sporting minimal makeup.

Her companion wore a black tee over a green long-sleeved shirt, as well as gray shorts, white sneakers and a pink "I Heart NY" trucker cap. While there is no word on whether his relationship with Kai is romantic or platonic, the duo appeared to be enjoying each other's company. The blonde beauty has had quite the year, after making her runway debut in March for Valentino.

Since then, she has dominated the catwalk at several shows. During New York Fashion Week in September, Kai walked for Michael Kors, Calvin Klein and Jason Wu, then jetted to Milan to walk for Fendi, Max Mara, Moschino and The Attico, amongst others. She stunned at Paris Fashion Week in October with her work in the Mugler, Isabel Marant and Valentino shows.

"What an incredible season. I am immensely and eternally grateful for everyone who put work in to make this beautiful season possible for me. I had so much fun and I love you all," Kai wrote on Instagram after the end of the Spring/Summer fashion season. The budding star opened up about her career aspirations to Interview magazine in June and paid tribute to the people who inspired her in the industry.

"I always wanted to grow up and be a beautiful, glamorous, influential woman, like Marilyn [Monroe]," she explained. "I want to be a supermodel. Period. I've been practicing my walks in the kitchen for years; my mom can show you all the videos I forced her to film. Struggling with gender identity from a young age most likely had something to do with it." She went on to praise stars like Alex Consani, Hunter Schafer, Hari Nef, Richie Shazam and Colin Jones for inspiring her.

© Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID Kai was beaming as she walked alongside the mystery man

"I'm always going to look up to the older generation of transgender people, especially in fashion," she said. "It's so great that there's a strong community of us in the fashion world; it's really a doll takeover." Kai is the youngest child of Naomi and Liev, who were together for 11 years until they split in 2016. The duo also share a son, 18-year-old Sasha, who recently moved away to college.

© Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID The 16-year-old has had a packed schedule with Paris Fashion Week

Naomi and Liev are incredibly supportive of Kai's transition, with the Spotlight actor sharing insight into his daughter's fierce personality to Variety. "Kai was always who Kai is. But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns," he said. "To be honest with you, it didn't feel like that big of a deal to me, only because Kai had been so feminine for so long."

© Getty Images Kai is incredibly close with her mom Naomi and dad Liev

He went on to praise her strength amid her coming out journey. "Kai is such a fighter. It's important that she goes, 'Hey, I am trans,' and, 'Look at me,'" he explained. "[Teenagers are] such a pain in the [expletive] so much of the time, and Kai is as feisty and outspoken as they come."