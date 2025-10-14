Meghan Markle steps out in Washington D.C. for 'powerful women' conversation — highlights

Meghan Markle is enjoying diving into her latest role: that of founder. Earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex launched her long-awaited lifestyle brand As Ever, which has since begun selling products like its own rosé wine, her famous jams, honey, teas, crepe mix, and more products inspired by her love of cooking. She has since also launched another podcast (some years after putting a lid on her debut podcast, Archetypes) titled Confessions of a Female Founder, which has already featured founders such as Tina Knowles, Sara Blakely, and Heather Hasson, among others.
The latest stop on her founder journey is an appearance at Fortune's Most Powerful Women 2025 summit in Washington D.C., which HELLO!'s U.S. royal correspondent Alexandra Hurtado is attending. Watch a video of Meghan's introduction below, and keep coming back for more photos and updates from her conversation.
From Duchess to Founder
For her talk, Meghan wore a Gabriela Hearst blouse with a Brochu Walker skirt, earrings by Polène, and a Dior ring she had custom made for her son Archie's christening.
On joining TikTok
With the launch of As Ever, Meghan has been increasingly active on social media after previously abandoning her online presence. On joining TikTok however, she said: "I don't know. I mean, I think, look, I have had a very complicated relationship with social media, as you can probably imagine, and I also recognize the role that it plays in business. Part of it is, you know, equally, the work that you were talking about earlier, my husband and I spend a lot of time working on online harms, specifically surrounding protecting our children, not ours personally, but all of our children for what they're susceptible to in the online space. So I'm sensitive to that. I also recognize that if you can show up in these spaces and be on the side of good, there is tremendous value in that also. So we're going to continue to expand the footprint in this social and digital space for the brand.
An As Ever update
Though there's no update yet on whether there will be a third season of As Ever on Netflix, Meghan gushed about the holiday special that's coming in December. "It's a really good one," she said.
Talking about the work that goes into producing a TV series, and the different formats she's exploring, she said: "It's a lot of work, and having done Suits for seven years, I remembered what goes into a production. I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes. So part of what we're testing out now is, it's amazing to be able to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes, and where can I share that with you, and how that continues to grow, as ever, so exploring all the options of what it could look like.
On her different jobs before making it big
Recalling her many "odd jobs" before her big acting break, Meghan said her very first was at a frozen yogurt shop. She further recalled: "When I used to do calligraphy, I used to do it for so many celebrity weddings and for hotels, and that was in between auditions, and I, at the time, I don't know why I didn't think to just buy a glove, but you don't want the natural oils from your hands to get on the beautiful paper, so I would just put a white tube sock on my hands. All these very fancy cards for people."
On being CEO
On what she has learned about herself as a leader and as a CEO, Meghan said: "You know, it's been incredible, because when I was on Suits, that was my last time really in a position with a very large team, we had a crew of 200 people, and I worked on the show for seven years, and I loved the crew. I loved that experience, as a culture that's on set as well. And so I think being able to now have my own business, it's very different than being on set. And even the set for With love, Meghan, that's a crew of 80 people. It's still a very large crew. But for my business, I've been very decisive about having a lean team. I think you want to have a great soundboard of people that are with you and with varied points of view. You want someone who's going to push back. You want someone who's going to be so creative and savvy in a space that might not be my skill set. So I love creating that culture, having that camaraderie with my team, and playing, and being curious constantly, just pushing the envelope to ask the questions of, how can we show up in a way that truly indicates that we are putting care into every detail."