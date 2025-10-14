Meghan Markle steps out in Washington D.C. for 'powerful women' conversation — highlights

On what she has learned about herself as a leader and as a CEO, Meghan said: "You know, it's been incredible, because when I was on Suits, that was my last time really in a position with a very large team, we had a crew of 200 people, and I worked on the show for seven years, and I loved the crew. I loved that experience, as a culture that's on set as well. And so I think being able to now have my own business, it's very different than being on set. And even the set for With love, Meghan, that's a crew of 80 people. It's still a very large crew. But for my business, I've been very decisive about having a lean team. I think you want to have a great soundboard of people that are with you and with varied points of view. You want someone who's going to push back. You want someone who's going to be so creative and savvy in a space that might not be my skill set. So I love creating that culture, having that camaraderie with my team, and playing, and being curious constantly, just pushing the envelope to ask the questions of, how can we show up in a way that truly indicates that we are putting care into every detail."