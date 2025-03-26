Gwyneth Paltrow addresses 'beef' with Meghan Markle in surprise joint appearance

Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram to squash the supposed 'beef' she shares with Meghan Markle, following a fan frenzy just days prior.

The Goop founder began an Instagram Q&A session on Tuesday, where her fans could write in and ask their burning questions.

One follower took their chance, questioning Gwyneth about if she was "comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?"

She decided to address the feud once and for all in the moment, exclaiming, "I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever."

Clad in a casual outfit as she stood in her kitchen, Gwyneth then panned to the Duchess herself sitting next to her and looking right at home in the actress' abode.

Meghan proceeded to playfully shrug at the question, then took a bite of a piece of pie that sat in front of her.

Her surprise appearance comes just days after Gwyneth sparked rumours of a feud between the two with an Instagram video that saw the 52-year-old making breakfast in her home, wearing pajamas and a makeup-free face.

She used the song "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" by Natalie Cole in her video, which fans connected to the Duchess' latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

That very song had been used multiple times in the lead-up to the show's release, pointing to a potential dig from Gwyneth to Meghan.

Fans compared the two, as Meghan's show was highly polished and curated with the mother of two donning beautiful outfits and showcasing a kitchen that was rented for the show, whereas Gwyneth's video was shot in her own kitchen with the actress stripped bare of any makeup or designer clothes.

The pair squashed feud rumours with their social media video, and appear to be growing closer after the wellness mogul shared how she felt about Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, who live in her neighbourhood.

"I don't know Meghan and Harry," Gwyneth told Vanity Fair.

"I mean, I've met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don't know her at all. Maybe I'll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie."

While she admitted that she had not watched Meghan's show, Gwyneth emphasised that there was no bad blood.

"When there's noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them," she explained.

I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there's always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."

The unlikely pair both share a passion for wellness and cooking, with Gwyneth founding the wildly successful Goop brand in 2008 and Meghan announcing her As Ever venture, which will sell a variety of products, including fruit preserves, tea, and baking mixes.

"This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday," she wrote in her Instagram announcement.

