Meghan Markle drops rare 'behind-the-scenes' video as she launches exciting new project

Meghan Markle has shared a new behind-the-scenes video as she continues promoting her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, appeared relaxed and makeup-free as she addressed fans directly from her garden in Montecito, California.

A six-word mantra for self-reflection

© Instagram Meghan Markle in her latest Instagram video

In the short clip posted on Friday, Meghan opened with a six-word message: "Wherever you go, there you are."

She linked the phrase to her latest podcast episode, in which she interviews Cassandra Thurswell, founder of the sustainable beauty brand Kitsch.

Speaking to camera, Meghan said: "It reminds me of that quote 'wherever you go, there you are'. That is what my conversation with Cassie is like. Because 20 plus years later, so much has changed and yet we are so much the same."

Meghan releases rare behind-the-scenes footage

© Instagram Meghan Markle shares behind-the-scenes look

Meghan followed the message with a brief behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot for the podcast.

The clip shows her posing for promotional shots linked to Confessions of a Female Founder, a series where she interviews female entrepreneurs and business leaders.

She said the segment was shared "in the spirit of memory lane".

It marks one of the few times Meghan has posted such a personal video since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Meghan discusses motherhood and ambition

© Instagram Meghan Markle in her behind-the-scenes video

In the new podcast episode, Meghan reflects on the challenges she faced during her pregnancies with Prince Archie, now five, and Princess Lilibet, who will turn three in June.

She said: "I will say, for myself – especially when they are baby babies and, yes, the crying, before I was mum, I've always wanted to be a mum.

"I was like 'Oh gosh, I'm going to give a speech with a baby on my hip'. I had a whole vision – and then you fast forward... granted I had a lot of external things happening by the time I had both pregnancies and both babies. But it was not the way I envisioned it."

The Duchess was referring to the period after her exit from royal life, which began when Archie was just 10 months old.

A moment remembered from South Africa

© WireImage Meghan is a natural beauty

Meghan has rarely appeared publicly with her children, but did mention one notable occasion during the podcast.

She said her only near-fulfilment of the "baby on my hip" vision was during the 2019 royal tour of South Africa.

At the time, she appeared on camera holding five-month-old Archie as he met the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Unscripted moment sparks familiarity

© Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a reception at Government House on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia.

The episode also included a moment of friendly exchange between Meghan and her guest.

Cassandra referred to the duchess as "Meghan Markle", which Meghan didn’t correct.

This came despite Meghan previously challenging actress Mindy Kaling for doing the same during another interview.

Cassandra said: "I love that you call me Cassie... There's such a small handful of people that call me Cassie, and it's like my immediate family and Meghan Markle."

Meghan responded with a smile: "It's like Meg or M. It's the same thing. It's how we met all those years ago."

Why this matters

Meghan Markle hugs Prince Harry

Meghan’s decision to post a rare behind-the-scenes clip may seem simple, but it reflects a larger shift in how she is managing her public image.

There is a growing emphasis on authenticity and connection in digital storytelling. This short video, recorded casually in her garden, is likely designed to build trust with listeners.

And while the Duchess is still a major public figure, this kind of content positions her more as a media creator than a traditional royal.

It is a subtle but notable evolution in how she’s presenting herself to the world.