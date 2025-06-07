Princess Lilibet is a real-life Ariel with little mermaid cake on secret birthday trip to Disneyland

Princess Lilibet celebrated her fourth birthday with a private family trip to Disneyland in California.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, shared a video montage from the celebrations on Instagram, showing the Sussex family enjoying rides and meeting Disney characters.

Little Mermaid cake and princess greetings

© Instagram Princess Lilibet's mermaid birthday cake

One image showed Lilibet's two-tier birthday cake, decorated with an Ariel theme from The Little Mermaid. In another clip, Lili and her brother Archie, six, were seen meeting Elsa from Frozen.

The video began with Lilibet pulling her dad through the park gates. Later footage showed the family on a log flume, as well as Lili riding Dumbo the Flying Elephant.

Meghan and Harry join in the fun

© Instagram Prince Harry, Meghan and their children at Disneyland

Meghan, 43, appeared in the video wearing Minnie Mouse ears. Prince Harry, 40, was also shown on several rides, at one point wearing Mickey Mouse ears.

The family rode Space Mountain, Buzz Lightyear's Star Cruiser and Cars-themed Radiator Springs Racers. They were also seen watching a Star Wars stage show with Archie.

One image showed Harry hugging Archie while Meghan held Lilibet's hand. The children's faces were covered by heart emojis or turned away from the camera throughout the footage.

Echoes of Diana's Disney trip

© Instagram Princess Lilibet had a lovely birthday

The Disneyland post has drawn comparisons with Harry's childhood trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. In 1993, Diana, Princess of Wales, took William and Harry to the park.

Photos at the time showed them riding Splash Mountain together. In those pictures, eight-year-old Harry was seated at the front of the log flume, with Diana at the back.

Meghan shares rare family moments

© Instagram Meghan Markle shares beautiful family moments

Meghan captioned the Disneyland video: "Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!"

The post follows a string of recent uploads to mark Lilibet's birthday.

In one, Meghan shared a black and white photo of herself cuddling Lili. Another post showed Meghan dancing while pregnant, writing that she had twerked to bring on labour in 2021.

A sweet father-daughter bond

© Instagram Prince Harry with his daughter, Princess Lilibet at Disneyland

One clip in the birthday montage showed Harry beaming while riding a Buzz Lightyear ride with Lilibet. In a previous post, Meghan described their relationship: "Daddy's little girl and favourite adventurer. Happy birthday Lili!"

Meghan also shared photos of Harry with their daughter, saying it had been "the sweetest bond to watch unfold".

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 4 June 2021 in California. She was named in honour of her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who was affectionately called Lilibet by family. Her middle name, Diana, honours Harry's late mother.

Lilibet is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child. Archie, their eldest, was born in 2019.