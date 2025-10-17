Mango billionaire CEO's son being investigated over father's death after 320ft fall from a mountain

Ten months after the death of 71-year-old businessman Isak Andic, the CEO of the Spanish fashion chain Mango, his son is being investigated after inconsistencies raised suspicions among investigators. The presiding judge of Martorell's Investigative Court No. 5 has ordered the investigation into whether Mr Andic's death on the mountain was a homicide, after his son Jonathan's statements allegedly raised contradictions. Spanish newspaper El Periódico reported that Jonathan's status has also been changed from witness to suspect.

However, the family has released a statement in support of Jonathan, in which they said that they "will continue to cooperate, as it has done until now, with the competent authorities. Furthermore, it trusts that this process will be concluded as soon as possible and that it will prove Jonathan Andic's innocence."

At the time of his death Mr Andic was non-executive chairman of the fashion brand and worth $4.5 billion, according to Forbes. His son was appointed vice-president of the board of the privately held company after his father's death, and he is also president of its holding company MNG. His sisters Judith and Sarah are vice-presidents of MNG.

Reuters has reported that as of Friday October 17 the case remains sealed, but that Barcelona court's press office insisted they were not directing the investigation into any one individual, which Spanish media organization La Vanguardia reported that there remained no conclusive evidence linking Jonathan to his father's death.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Isak Andic's eldest son, Jonathan, arrives at the funeral for his father

Mr Andic slipped and fell 320 feet during an early morning hiking expedition with his son and wife in Montserrat, Catalonia in December 2024. It is believed Mr Andic was behind his son, who heard falling stones and turned to see his father slip as the ground shifted.

It was not the first time the family had undertaken this route, with it being a popular excursion tour for visitors. Emergency services were immediately alerted, however hours passed before rescue workers from the mountain unit and air resources were able to recover the Spanish businessman's body.

© Europa Press via Getty Images Isak (L) with Kate Moss and Carolina Herrera in 2012

In a statement, Mango's chief executive Tony Ruiz said: "It is with deep regret that we announce the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our non-executive Chairman and founder of Mango, in an accident that occurred this Saturday. Isak has been an example for all of us. His departure leaves a huge void but all of us are, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements.

"It is up to us, and this is the best tribute we can make to Isak and which we will fulfil, to ensure that Mango continues to be the project that Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud."

© Getty Images Princess Letizia of Spain and Mango President Isak Andic in 2011

Mr Andic was an Istanbul-born entrepreneur who had moved to Spain as a teenager and began selling hand-embroidered T-shirts, before he founded his fast fashion empire in 1972 alongside his brother Nahman.

The founder opened his first store on Paseo de Gracia in Barcelona before venturing into Madrid, and eventually consolidated his businesses under one outlet, which he called Mango.

© Getty Images Kendall Jenner and Jonathan attend 'Tribal Spirit' by Mango in 2016

By 2017, Mango was available in over 100 countries and brought in over $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Kate Moss was unveiled as the face of the brand in 2011 and helped boost its popularity worldwide.

He was awarded the Kingdom of Spain Entrepreneurial Career Award] in 2024, and had been honored with a knighthood in France.