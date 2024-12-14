Mango owner Isak Andic dies aged 71 in freak accident

Isak Andic Ermay, founder of Spanish fashion empire Mango, lost his life on Saturday while on a hiking tour with his family in the Saltpeter Caves of Collbató.

© Getty Images Isak Andic tragically lost his life on Saturday morning

The 71-year-old businessman slipped and fell 150 meters during the outing in Montserrat, located in Catalonia, Spain. The group had set out early in the morning to embark on their hiking tour. Isak's wife and son immediately alerted the emergency services, however hours passed before rescue worked recovered the Spanish businessman's body.

Isak's son, Jonathan Andic, 43, who is the Chief Mango Man Officer explained to the authorities that he had been walking further ahead when he heard falling stones and sand. Jonathan saw his father fall into the depths but was unable to stop the tragic event.

It was not the first time the family had undertaken this route, with it being a popular excursion tour for visitors.

© Getty Images Isak Andic was friends with the likes of Kate Moss and Terry Richardson

The officers alerted the mountain unit and air resources, who were able to source the body at half past three in the afternoon and transfer him to the Institute of Legal and Forensic Medicine of Catalonia for an autopsy.

The Istanbul-born entrepreneur founded his fast fashion empire in 1972 alongside his brother Nahman. Isak moved to Spain as a teenager and began selling hand-embroidered T-shirts. The founder opened his first store on Paseo de Gracia in Barcelona before venturing into Madrid. In 1984, Isak eventually finalised his businesses under one outlet, which he called Mango.

© Getty Images King Felipe VI honoured the businessman with an award in March

Andic resided in Barcelona and has three children, with two working for Mango. His son, Jonathan Andic is expected to succeed his father and take the helm of the business empire.

By 2017, Mango was available in over 100 countries and brought in over £2 billion in annual revenue. In 2018, Andic was granted a knighthood by France for his contributions to the country.

According to Forbes, as of 2024, Andic has a net worth of £3.56 billion, with Mango having over 2,100 stores in 110 different countries.