Madrid or Seville? How foodies and families can enjoy both Spanish cities in one trip

Spain is like a second home for many Brits, with the lure of sunshine, sangria and cultural sights, what's not to love? As much as I adore the beach, I'm always drawn to city breaks as I'm not very good at relaxing. There's always so much to see and do, and you really get to experience local life. This year's summer holiday for myself, my partner and my toddler was a twin-centre trip: Madrid and Seville. The first stop was Madrid: bustling streets, football fever and world-famous food markets, a city I've frequented a few times before. Then, on to Seville: a new bucket-list destination for us with promises of incredible scenery and the most delicious dining. Bring it on.

Departing in style

Bristol's airport lounge has been revamped

We live just 15 minutes away from Bristol Airport and our holiday started there. It has just had an epic makeover with a new terminal entrance and swanky new airport lounge. It was the perfect place to get us in vacation mode. I sipped on a glass of fizz, my partner explored the buffet, and my son was mesmerised by the planes on the runway. We were off to a great start.

A gem in central Madrid

Stepping inside the modern lobby of Ocean Drive Madrid, it was cool in more ways than one. A reprieve from the humid city air, but also there was a vibe, you know? Effortlessly chic. As we came and went over the next few days, we saw hot-desking, sip and paint classes and drink receptions all taking place in the bustling lobby bar.

The rooftop pool at Ocean Drive Madrid was a hit for us all

Another sanctuary from the hot streets is found on the roof of the hotel, where you’ll discover a cooling plunge pool and loungers to relax. It's a quiet space that has sundowner spot written all over it. From there, you can survey the plaza below where the Teatro Real opera house sits. An evening there should firmly be on the to-do list if you’re not travelling with a toddler! We had a lovely view over the square from our room with its floor-to-ceiling windows. Everything was curated for ease, even with a QR code to scan to get the latest hotel information, in lieu of an outdated directory.

We loved our hotel room in the heart of the city

Shopping and sightseeing

Our view from our room out across the opera house

The hotel is a few minutes from the Grand Palace, which is an iconic sight to behold, but it’s also the ideal spot for a stroll, no matter the time. There is a picturesque garden ahead of the palace, and also some parks nearby, which were very handy for us and our little one.

Madrid's architecture is so diverse

If retail therapy is in your holiday plans, Gran Via needs to be on the radar. It’s Madrid’s Oxford Street; think bustling crowds and shops aplenty. Top top: venture at dusk for a slightly less manic experience, and the shops stay open late anyway. Venture to El Retiro Park for a more serene day. There you’ll see the legendary Glass Palace, and the boating lake is another big highlight. Staying on a Sunday? El Rastro is an all-day, find-anything market, and it’s worth a look. If you are travelling with a little on, hopping on and off the metro and even taking the bus, you'll notice how much everyone loves kids - they won't get treated like hindrance, as it can feel sometimes in the UK.

Madrid is great for exploring day and night

Being a vibrant capital city, Madrid’s food game is strong. Best flexed in the form of its food market halls, where multiple cuisines are housed under one roof. Mercado de San Miguel is the GOAT - expect to squeeze in to grab a bite, but the fresh food is unrivalled and totally worth the invasion of personal space.

Sun-drenched Seville

Seville is one of those destinations where the reputation precedes it. Everyone told us it’s gorgeous and we’d love it, so we were keen to find out for ourselves. The perfect twin-centre trip to pair with Madrid, as the fast train from Atocha station gets you there in around three hours.

I loved the contemporary interiors in our room

Just like with the Madrid hotel, Ocean Drive Sevilla is the sort of place where business meetings, date nights and holiday memories all take place harmoniously. The welcome was as warm as the weather, and as we sipped on our welcome Sevilla Spritz cocktail (made with their iconic orange wine), we marvelled at the chic surroundings, getting excited about the exploration ahead.

The views from the rooftop were amazing

The room was perfectly arranged with adequate closet space (an essential) and a huge walk-in shower (so luxurious). The views were, however, the crowning glory. Looking right out at the Metropol Parasol. It's the world's largest wooden structure, and as well as being an incredible sight to marvel at, it also proved as the perfect marker to find our way back to the hotel, as you can't miss it! You can pay to climb the scenic walkway on the top of the building, but patrons of the hotel needn’t bother, as the view from the hotel roof is parallel and looks out over the iconic structure, making for even more amazing photos in my opinion.

You can't go far wrong if you head to Calle de Mateos Gago for tapas

Foodies will delight in the sheer number of possibilities Seville has to offer. Tapas a plenty, of course, but also anything else you find yourself in the mood for. If traditional Spanish is what you're after, head to Calle de Mateos Gago, as it's a street lined with tapas bars. It's a tourist hotspot, but the prices are reasonable, and the vibes are good. Want something a little closer to home? You can indulge in delicacies in the hotel's in-house restaurant. Ask the team for their seasonal faves and you won't be disappointed.

Expect hot temperatures during the summer months, as it’s a southern city. Even during our September stay, it reached a scorching 37°C. When the heat of the city gets too much for you, I'd suggest ducking into the shade of the stunning Murillo Gardens. Insider tip: find what they call 'water alley', where you can refresh your hands in the fountains and rest a while on a bench surrounded by beauty. The Murillo Gardens are gorgeous

Must-see scenic spots

The highlight of the entire trip for me was the Plaza de España. It was like stepping into a Disney movie, with its mesmerising canal, beautiful bridges and incredible arched building that wraps around one side of the square. Mosaic tiles as far as the eye could see kept me reaching for my phone. I was later informed that it was, in fact, a movie backdrop for Star Wars, among other films. My senses were right. Close by are the iconic Maria Luisa gardens. If you're anything like me, you'll spend the time wondering why UK parks aren't as pretty as this.

Plaza de Espana.took my breath away

We would have spent longer here, soaking in the vistas if it wasn't so hot, instead we sought out shade. A few minutes walk away, you’ll find Premier Garden Cocktail bar, which is a total sanctuary for a refreshing drink (frozen cocktail) and to recharge before you head back to the Seville sights.

Cruising down the Guadalquivir River was dreamy

As you tour around the tiny, cobbled streets, you'll stumble across enchanting trinket shops and traditional tabernas. You can take a ride in a horse-drawn cart around the inner part of the city, costing around €45 for a one-hour tour. We opted for a different mode of transport for a spot of sightseeing – a boat – for a cruise down the Guadalquivir River. The €20 per adult was money well spent. We loved seeing the monuments from the scenic vantage point of the water. It's a pre-recorded voice-over tour in three languages, so no skipper giving you personalised insights, but it was a great way to learn key facts about the city. One thing I was sad to miss out on, but would definitely do next time sans children, is attending a flamenco show. No need to pre-book, there are lots of last-minute options.

Seville has a lot of historic buildings, including The Torre del Oro Whether you're on an evening dash to the shops or searching for the perfect dinner spot, don’t forget to pause and look up, as around each corner there will be a new wonder to admire. The architecture is a wonderful blend due to this city’s rich history, everything from the striking Gothic cathedral through to Mudéjar and Renaissance-style buildings. It's a beautiful place, and your camera roll storage will be a testament to that!

Ocean Drive Sevilla, double rooms from €175 per night.

Ocean Drive Madrid, rooms start from €275 per night.