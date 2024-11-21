Jelly Roll praised by famous peers for good looks at CMAs after opening up about 'food addiction'

Jelly Roll will never shy away from getting candid about his past struggles, addictions, and the work he is doing to lose weight.

The "I Am Not Okay" singer has come a long way from his difficult childhood and early adult years spent in and out of jail, and now his focus is his family, career, and leading a healthy life.

That includes so far shedding a whopping 110 pounds, and he is opening up about how he has done it.

Speaking with People, Jelly, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, admitted: "The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I've looked at food for the last 39 years."

"Nobody in my house ever had [a healthy relationship with food], so that was the hard part, really fighting that demon at first and getting into that discipline and that commitment," he explained about growing up in Antioch, Tennessee.

"But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it's like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way," he added.

He also credits his time touring, which though he admits can be largely associated with a lot of partying and drinking, in his case, it has helped him prioritize physical activity, like playing basketball with his crew, and making healthier eating choices.

"It's cool because there was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour was the opposite. It revolved around alcohol and drugs," he said, however "now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day."

Jelly showed off some of that weight loss at the 58th annual Country Music Association Awards, country's biggest night, on Wednesday, November 20 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Though he didn't appear to take photos at the red carpet, when the night kicked off, it didn't take long for some of his peers to comment on his good looks, with co-hosts Lainey Wilson, Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan giving him a shout-out from the stage.

Jelly later took to the stage himself to present an award; among other presenters and performers were Noah Kahan, Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Shaboozey and more, plus Jamey Johnson, Parker McCollum, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and Lainey joined forces for a special tribute performance to honor George Strait with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

