Adele stuns as she makes rare public appearance at the United States Grand Prix

Adele made a surprise appearance at the United States Grand Prix over the weekend, turning heads as she posed alongside Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 drivers in the team’s garage.The Grammy-winning singer, 37, was all smiles as she joined rising stars Andrea Kimi Antonelli and George Russell ahead of race day. Dressed in a chic all-black ensemble featuring a relaxed button-down shirt and wide-leg trousers, Adele looked effortlessly stylish and comfortable in the high-octane paddock setting.

She kept her signature glam understated with soft waves, winged eyeliner, and a natural pink lip, accessorising only with a sleek lanyard and pass around her neck. Russell and Antonelli both wore official team kits in Mercedes’ signature black and teal, with Russell pairing his jersey with light-wash jeans and white sneakers, while Antonelli opted for a sportier look with black joggers and Adidas trainers.

© Instagram Adele makes rare appearance

Adele's rare appearance comes after the singer ended her Las Vegas residency in November 2024. Her commitment to her fans caused her to "run out of gas", she admitted at one of the remaining shows.

"Doing four hours a weekend of completely live singing is a lot," she told the crowd, as per The Mirror. "And I chat a lot, and I'm very, very sensitive and I'm emotional."

© Denise Truscello Adele says goodbye to her Vegas residency

"I am battered after these shows. And I take every single person on in this room into my soul, I take you home with me."

The singer explained that she rests for the remainder of the week when she's not performing.

© Denise Truscello Adele performs during her final Las Vegas residency show "Weekends with Adele"

"Mondays, I'm very, very bedraggled because I get home very, very, very, very early on Sunday morning rather than very late on Saturday," she said.

"And I look like a truck has hit me. Normally, I go on vocal rest for a couple of days. Sometimes I need it. Sometimes, I pretend I need it, so I don't need to talk to anybody."

The "Hello" singer shares her 12-year-old son, Angelo, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. She is engaged to sports agent Rich Paul and is the proud stepmother to his kids, Reonna, Richie and Zane.

© Getty The star's two-year Las Vegas residency came to an end in 2024

While she has loved these shows, she revealed how excited she was to take time off from performing to be with her family.

"I'm going to miss [the shows] terribly," she said. "But I'm very ready for them to be over. It's a big deal to me because it's very, very bittersweet. But this [residency] has been in my mind for four years…four years for one [expletive] idea."