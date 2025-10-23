Exclusive: Tess Daly's 'deep bond' with Strictly Claudia Winkleman amid shock Strictly exit

On Thursday morning, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman shocked the UK when they announced that the current series of Strictly Come Dancing will be their last. "After 21 wonderful years on Strictly, we have decided that the time is right to step aside and pass over the baton," the couple said in a lengthy joint video message on Instagram. Just days before the news was announced, HELLO! sat down for an exclusive chat with the blonde half of the iconic British TV duo, where she opened up about her special bond with Traitors host Claudia, their "deep shared history" pre-dating the birth of Tess' daughters, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16.

"I remember the first time I ever met her was before we started on Strictly together," Tess started. "We lived near each other, and I bumped into her, and her boy, who is now 23, was in a pram. He was a baby in a buggy, and that's how I first met her. I opened the chemist door for her, and she came out and I said hello. He was a newborn now he's 23. So that's how long we've known each other throughout our kids' lives. There's a sort of deep shared history there."

Unmatched chemistry

Of their on-screen bond, Tess explained it was love at first sight for the presenting duo and that there is "never a dull moment" if she's working with Claudia. "She's just so much fun and we get on ever so well. I think it's a natural chemistry that makes work just not like work. It's a pleasure working with her."

WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman leaving Strictly Come Dancing

Their chemistry and charisma was no doubt echoed behind the scenes of the BBC show as countless contestants past and present, and professionals on the show expressed how gutted they were to see the pair part ways with the beloved programme. Former professional Motsi Mabuse wrote: "Wow! How devastating you two have been incredible to work with - thank you so much for all the beautiful memories, for representing female presenters, being iconic, the laughs and years of family you’ve given all us [red love heart emoji]. From the beginning, you were the highlight of our weekends! Wish you both luck - I will miss you so much!!!"

© BAFTA via Getty Images The presenting pair couldn't be closer on and off screen

Meanwhile, fellow presenter Holly Willoughby penned: "Oh my goodness me… just thank you to you both, I have loved watching you over the years… utterly iconic! Wonderful memories … hugest love Ladies! [red love heart emojis.]"

When did Tess and Claudia start working together?

The pair's on-screen relationship started in 2010 when Claudia hosted the Sunday night results show of Strictly Come Dancing, presenting alongside Tess who presented the main show with Bruce Forsyth. It wasn't until 2014 that Claudia officially joined Tess as host of the main show. Tess previously told Express that presenting the show with Claudia didn’t feel like work and was instead "an extension of our friendship." ‘It always felt natural and right [to work with her] and, when you genuinely get on with someone, it is a joy to stand next to them on the floor."

Talking about fronting the show as two women, Tess said: "Two women hosting the biggest show on TV! And in our 40s… Surprise, surprise, we’re not past our sell-by date. It’s a huge compliment that the BBC has broken the traditional male/ female hosting format, and all credit to them for being the first to do it. After 10 years it’s a big change. But hand on heart, we are having a blast! Claudia is so much fun. She is a career woman but, like me, a mum first and foremost. She is incredibly talented and the things she says off the cuff are hysterical."

Why are the pair leaving the show?

The only reason the pair have cited is that "it's time to pass the baton on" but did insist that when the time came "they always wanted to leave together" and "now feels like the right time."

Tess' full statement

"After 21 unforgettable years, the time has come to say goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing," Tess began. "It's hard to put into words what this show has meant to me, so here goes...Strictly has been more than just a television programme. It's felt like having a third child, a second family, and a huge part of my life since that very first show back in 2004. I knew then it was something special, but I could never have imagined the magic it would bring. Strictly has always been about joy, celebration, and bringing people together — and I'm so proud to have played a small part in something that continues to mean so much to so many. From that very first series, I had the great honour of standing alongside the incomparable Sir Bruce Forsyth."

© Eamonn McCormack Bruce and Tess were Strictly's original hosting duo

"Tess continued: "Brucie set the tone for everything that Strictly became: warmth, wit, connection, and pure showbiz magic. I have always been in awe of our superbly talented professional dancers, our magnificent judges, and all the celebrities who have taken part. I absolutely adore our brilliant crew — every single member of the Strictly team who have worked so tirelessly to make this show what it is. You are the very best in the business - the kindest, most fun, most loyal, and definitely the hardest-working team in television. Thank you for the laughter, the friendship, and the countless memories over all these years. You've filled my heart in ways I'll never forget. I'll miss you all so much. And to you — the viewers at home - the biggest thank you of all. Thank you for welcoming us into your homes for over two decades."

The statement concluded: "Your love, loyalty, and unwavering support have meant the world. You've carried us through every series, and that has never, ever been taken for granted. You are the heart of this show, and I feel so lucky to have shared it with you. Being part of your weekend from September to Christmas for the past 21 years has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my career. To my beloved Claud - what an absolute joy and pleasure it has been sharing this adventure with you. You're one of a kind, and I'll treasure every giggle, every live show, and every backstage moment we've shared. I'm so grateful to have you as my friend for life.This isn't a goodbye to glitter, sequins, or Saturday night sparkle (I could never say goodbye to those!). Strictly will forever hold a special place in my heart - but it does feel like the right time to hand over the reins. With all my love and endless gratitude, Tess."

Claudia's full statement

"It's very difficult to put into words exactly what Strictly has meant to me," began The Traitors host. "It's been the greatest relationship of my career. From working on It Takes Two in 2004 until now it has been my everything, the show I will be eternally grateful for. I will never forget Len Goodman trying to teach me what a cucaracha is (I still don't know) and the complete thrill and honour it was to work with Tess on the results show to cohosting on Saturday nights."

© BBC Claudia announced the surprise news they were leaving the show after this series

Claudia continued: "Strictly is a magical, glittery, fake tanned train and it's been a privilege to be a tiny part of it. The extraordinary talent of the dancers, the band, the hair and makeup and costume teams, the unbelievable production crew and creatives - all utterly amazing. I've always believed it’s best to leave a party before you’re fully ready to go and I know the new hosts will be magnificent, I look forward to watching them take Strictly to new heights. As for Tess - I'm so so lucky I got to stand next to you. You're funny, kind, whip smart and a true friend and I love you."



