Who will replace Tess and Claudia on Strictly Come Dancing?

Viewers across the country were shocked to hear that Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have decided to exit the show after 11 years of presenting the BBC series together. The pair announced the news on Thursday in a video posted on Instagram, where Claudia began: "Hi, it's Claud and Tess. There have been some rumblings, and we want you to hear this from us," while Tess continued: "After 21 wonderful years on Strictly, we have decided that the time is right to step aside and pass on the baton. It's been a huge part of our lives, hasn't it? Since our children were literally babes in arms, and now they're young adults. We've genuinely cherished every second."

Claudia added: "We're so lucky to have been part of this amazing show and just want to thank the Strictly team, because Strictly is the people who make it." After the shock announcement, viewers have been left asking: who will be picking up the sparkly baton? While the BBC has made no official announcements yet, we can't help but wonder who will step into the iconic duo's shoes. Here's a look at their potential replacements, as well as a few picks we'd absolutely love to see.

1/ 5 © Shutterstock Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton Stacey and Kevin's Strictly story is one for the books. The pair met on the 2018 season of the show, went on to win the glitterball trophy together and made their relationship official a few months after competing. Who better, then, to take on hosting duties and return back to where it all began but these two? Plus, Stacey's hosting experience could make them a perfect fit for the role.



2/ 5 © Courtesy of Netflixr Matt and Emma Willis Another power couple with hosting experience, Matt and Emma Willis have already proven to be a beloved pair after fronting Netflix's Love Is Blind. With their natural charm and easy rapport, it wouldn't be a stretch for them to bring that same dynamic to Strictly Come Dancing.



WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman leaving Strictly Come Dancing

3/ 5 © BBC/Ray Burmiston Janette Manrara and Fleur East As hosts of Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, both Janette and Fleur have strong Strictly connections – Janette as a former professional dancer and Fleur as a fan-favourite contestant in 2022. Their deep knowledge and love of the show could make them the ultimate dynamic duo for the main hosting role.



4/ 5 © BBC/Instagram Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones Another pair who've separately danced on the show are Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones, with Gethin having made it to the final in 2007 and Helen finishing as a runner-up in 2022. With their behind-the-scenes knowledge and years of presenting experience, we'd love to see them try their hands at hosting.



5/ 5 © Redferns via Getty Images Anton Du Beke As one of Strictly's longest-serving professionals and most beloved judges, Anton Du Beke is no stranger to the show's glitz and glam. His charm and enthusiasm for Strictly could even rival that of the legendary Bruce Forsyth, bringing a mix of humour, warmth and deep passion that's essential for the role.



Other potential names

There's no shortage of stars who could step into Tess and Claudia's hosting shoes. Strictly fans might be thrilled to see Angela Scanlon's bubbly presence, or Zoe Ball's relatable and warm-hearted style, both of whom have strong ties to BBC presenting. Roman Kemp, Alex Scott and Vick Hope could also bring fresh energy and entertainment experience, while This Morning's Rylan Clarke could bring a dash of trademark Strictly comedy.