Exclusive: Tess Daly gets real about raising daughters Phoebe and Amber - 'They've never been privileged'

It’s been 21 years since Tess Daly first appeared first appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, where she quickly established herself as one of the most brilliant blondes in British showbusiness. Now, 21 years on, the mother-of-two presents the BBC programme with her close friend Claudia Winkleman. But Cheshire-born Tess isn't just one half of a beloved on-screen duo. Away from the bright lights of the Strictly glitterball, Tess is fiercely proud of the family life with Radio 2 DJ husband Vernon Kay and their daughters Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16 - and the priorities she’s passed onto them.

Tess is passionate about ensuring her girls experience a "normal" upbringing, adding that she and Vernon, 51, "wouldn't dream" of "giving them the silver spoon." "I think that's how you ruin your children's ambitions and drive,” she tells HELLO! In this exclusive interview. “We've given them as normal an upbringing as we can because, quite frankly, we are very normal down to earth, and that's the basic fact."

Tess opened up about her family life while discussing her partnership with Wellwoman

"They've never been privileged. They've seen their parents work hard. They've seen where we come from. They've seen that it's not been offered on a plate," Tess said, explaining she first got a job when she was just 17. "They've witnessed their mum working from when they were tiny. I witnessed my own mother work, and I guess you do repeat what you know. It's no different for them and their friends' parents who go out to work. That's all they've ever known."

Instead, Tess and Bolton-born Vernon, 51, have stressed that work ethic and kindness are the keys to success. "I've always taught them that kindness is a superpower and it's the single most important personality trait you will ever own. Treat everybody with kindness, and that's the world you will experience back in return. Despite her success in the spotlight (she received her MBE in this year’s King's honours list), it's Tess' role as a mother that she said has "defined her" throughout her life. "I love being a mum and it's what's defined me for the last 20 years, but I also love my work and I'm proud of the career that I've achieved. I've never wanted to miss out on my children's lives as they grow, and I've never wanted to sort of hand over that role to anyone else because I treasured it too much."

© Instagram Tess with her lookalike daughter Phoebe Kay

Flying the nest

But, as is the case for every proud parent, a new era will soon be on the horizon for the couple, as it won't be long until both daughters fly the nest. "I think I'm in denial because it's hard to imagine them not being around. I genuinely think they're going to be [at home] until they're like 30. I can't imagine them leaving, but that probably says more about me because I don't want them to go." Tess adds:"[I can imagine] tottering past their empty bedrooms. I'd probably be weeping in the corner, missing them so much because they are like my best friends at this point." One thing that has been a constant through raising her girls, is Tess' involvement with Wellwoman, a company she has been in partnership for two decades: "I'm a proud ambassador of Wellwoman because they support the health and well-being of women through every stage of their life, and I have been a fan of the brand ever since I was pregnant with my first child who recently turned 21. I think as women we owe it to ourselves to look after ourselves and to keep ourselves as strong as we can so that we can show up for everything our busy lives demand. We've got to keep the tank full."

© Instagram Tess and Vernon couldn't be prouder of their girls

Special bond

While Tess may be emotional at the thought of an empty house, no doubt one person who will be her shoulder to cry on is her aforementioned on-screen partner, Claudia, whose own 23-year-old son Jake was at the heart of their first-ever interaction. "I remember the first time I ever met her was before we started on Strictly together. We lived near each other, and I bumped into her, and her boy, who is now 23, was in a pram. He was a baby in a buggy, and that's how I first met her. I opened the chemist door for her, and she came out and I said hello. He was a newborn now he's 23. So that's how long we've known each other throughout our kids' lives. There's a sort of deep shared history there."

© BAFTA via Getty Images Tess and Claudia have an exceptionally close bond

It was love at first sight for the pair, with Tess confessing there's "never a dull moment" when it comes to working with the Traitors star. "She's just so much fun and we get on ever so well. I think it's a natural chemistry that makes work just not like work. It's a pleasure working with her.

Will Tess be on the Traitors?

And as for the Traitors, Tess is one of the show's biggest fans, but confessed that we won't be seeing her enter the turret any time soon. "I love Traitors. I'm totally obsessed with it. It's so brilliant. I've been watching the celebrity version, and I'm in love with Alan Carr. "I think I might not be very good at it because I do the world's worst poker face. I can't lie. And also with Claudia there, I would be looking at her to give me a secret signal."

Tess Daly is an ambassador for Wellwoman, the UK’s No.1 women’s supplement brand. Tess takes Wellwoman Max RRP £20.65 available at Vitabiotics.com