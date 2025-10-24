Every Knicks player on the 2025 roster, by height and position

The 2025 NBA season has arrived, and with it the hopes of every NBA fan across the globe. Oklahoma City Thunder won the 2025 NBA Championship, defeating the Indiana Pacers in seven games in the NBA Finals (4–3) in June 2025, but it's now a brand new season and a brand new start for every team. One team hoping to improve on last year's season is the New York Knicks, one of the most famous basketball teams ever. They finished last year's season with a 51-31 record, making it to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000, but losing to the Indiana Pacers, 4-2.

Shocking fans, the team fired their coach, Tom Thibodeau, and it's now the job of new coach Mike Brown to get them further this season. Their opening game on October 22 saw them win with a 119-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Brown was happy with the performance.

"Good first win knowing that we’ve got a lot of room to grow," he told the press. "I truly believe this team is a deep team. It’s my job to keep trying to find combinations out on the floor that work, and just like they’ve got a lot of room to grow, I’ve got a lot of room to grow, too, because I’m still learning. And the neat part about it is, there are a lot of different ways I can go with it, and if I can learn on the fly, because we have guys that can play."

There are already some problems, though, with both Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart sidelined over injuries, while All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns said after the game that he played through a grade two quad strain, which may place him on the injury report. Keep reading for the 2026/2026 roster….

New York Knicks Guards

© Getty Images Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Jalen Brunson leads the team in scoring and assists going into the new season, and his leadership and clutch play make him a key cornerstone of the team.

Jalen Brunson — 6′2″

Jordan Clarkson — 6′5″

Miles McBride — 6′1″

Josh Hart — 6′5"

Landry Shamet — 6′5″

Kevin McCullar Jr. — 6′6″

Tyler Kolek — 6′2″

New York Knicks Forwards

Pacôme Dadiet — 6′9″

Tosan Evbuomwan — 6′7″

Mohamed Diawara — 6′9″

Guerschon Yabusele — 6'7"

New York Knicks Forward Guard

© Getty Images OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks in action against the Cleveland Cavaliers during their game at Madison Square Garden

OG Anunoby — 6′7″

New York Knicks Center Forwards

© Getty Images Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks reacts after scoring a three point basket

Fans will be hoping Karl-Anthony's quad strain heals quickly as he leads the team in rebounds and is a major front-court presence as a power forward.

Mitchell Robinson — 7′0″

Karl-Anthony Towns — 7′0″

New York Knicks Guard Forward

© Getty Images Mikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks dibbles the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Mikal Bridges — 6′6″

New York Knicks Center

Trey Jemison III — 6′11″

Ariel Hukporti — 7'0"