Meet San Antonio Spurs' Dylan Harper as player makes his NBA debut

The San Antonio Spurs' Dylan Harper may have just made his NBA debut against the Dallas Mavericks on October 22, but he's been ready for the big leagues for a while now. Dylan was the second overall pick during the 2025 NBA Draft and for good reason, thanks to his impressive skill set which he's been perfecting for years. The rising star is now playing alongside some of the best players in the world, and it's time to learn more about the promising young athlete.
Who are Dylan's parents?
Dylan's basketball career began in his very own household in New Jersey. His father Ron Harper just so happens to be an NBA legend, who has represented four teams in the league and is a five-time NBA champion. Ron played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Dylan's mother Maria Harper was a former Division I player during her time at the University of New Orleans. She then became a basketball coach for the Wayne DePaul Catholic High School, and she also trained Dylan.
How did Dylan get his start?
Dylan already grew up in a basketball-loving family therefore he quickly became just as obsessed with the game. He attended Don Bosco Preparatory High School and was named Boys Basketball Player of the Year by NJ.com when he was only a junior. The now pro previously played for the Scarlet Knights at Rutgers and he rose to the top spot as the highest-rated recruit in the college's history.
Dylan's professional journey
Dylan was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in 2025, and he was included in the NBA Summer League roster alongside his new teammates. He was officially signed to the team on July 3, 2025. During his NBA debut on October 22, he helped the Spurs beat the Mavericks 125-92.
What has Dylan said about getting signed?
Dylan is excited about his thriving and recent professional career. The athlete shared with KSAT: "It's like a dream come true. I think, like, from a little kid to now, you only dream of playing these games. Like walking out here, seeing all the white shirts [on the chairs]. Just ready to go. Have fun, you know."
What has Dylan said about his NBA debut?
Dylan revealed that he's taking it all in one game at a time and he expressed: "I'm new to all this. I mean, obviously, the rivalry is big. They talk about it all the time. You know, when it's an in-state team, it's just one big game, one big rivalry. People want to have bragging rights in the state. I mean, it's going to be a great matchup. I think more importantly is to focus on my team and what we’ve got to do to go out there and win today,” per KSAT. The player made his mark by being on the winning team for his NBA debut.