Reba McEntire, 70, breaks silence on her retirement plans

After five decades in the spotlight, Reba McEntire has a legacy to be truly proud of. From her early days on the rodeo circuit to her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the 70-year-old legend has remained a steadfast force on both stage and screen. Now, following a year marked by both triumphs and challenges, Reba is reflecting on her remarkable journey and addressing the question on every fan’s mind: is she ready to retire? But country fans can breathe easy. The beloved performer has confirmed she has no plans to retire just yet, though she admits she’s thinking seriously about taking things a little slower.

In an interview with People, the superstar explained her philosophy on the matter, revealing a conversation she had with fellow country music legend, Dolly Parton, 79. "I don’t know when. It could be in 20 years," Reba said. "I think I’ll know when it’s the time. Dolly [Parton] and I talked about that an awful lot when she did the Reba show, and I said, 'Are you going to retire?'"

Dolly’s frank response stuck with Reba, who said: "Why would I? What in the world could I do and have as much fun as what I’m doing in this job right now?" Reba said that she agreed with Dolly: "A hundred per cent. Slow down, maybe, but no plans of retiring."

© Getty Images Reba and Rex Linn arrive for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

Reba also recently opened up about the passing of her former stepson Brandon Blackstock, who was formerly married to singer and TV host Kelly Clarkson. Speaking with People about her relationship with Brandon - she was married to his father Narvel from 1989 to 2015 - said: "My relationship with my stepson, Brandon Blackstock, was precious," and emphasized: "I absolutely loved that child. He came into my life, I guess he was four years old. Then when Narvel and I got married, he was 13, 14."

© Getty Images Reba spoke fondly of her late stepson Brandon Blackstock

The Happy's Place star went on to recall what he was like at home, remembering him as "so funny" and how he loved to "pull pranks" and "scare people," she said.

© Getty Images Reba with Kimberly Schlapman at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

"We'd be at the office there at Starstruck [which was owned by Narvel] in Nashville and I'd be sitting at my desk and I'd see Penny Chubb [a Starstruck Entertainment employee] walk by going to the lady's room, and then here comes Brandon. He'd hide behind the pillar."

© Getty Images Kelly with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock and their three children

Brandon's passing was announced on August 7, though Kelly, to whom he was married from 2013 to 2022, never addressed his passing.

A statement from his family confirming his death said he "passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."