Reba McEntire shares glimpse of secret engagement at 70 — and the one phenomenal detail we all missed

Reba McEntire continues to bask in the joy of being newly engaged to her longtime partner Rex Linn. The country music legend has previously been married twice, to Charlie Battles from 1976-1987, and then to musician manager Narvel Blackstock from 1989-2015. She and Rex began dating in 2020, with their engagement finally confirmed when they referred to each other as "fiancés" at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards back in September (which her reps later confirmed to HELLO! as well).

Now, in a new conversation with People, the TV personality, 70, shared that Rex, 68, actually popped the question quite a few months ago – all the way back in December of 2024, almost 10 months before. "I've never been loved by a man like Rex Linn," she gushed. "Rex is a very tender-hearted man, and I just love him with all my heart. He's a good guy. Real bashful though."

The couple star together in Happy's Place as well, which Reba calls a "blast," dubbing her fiancé a joy to work with. "Wherever we go, that is our Happy's Place," she added. "Getting to work with Rex, drive to work with Rex and do the show, the rehearsals, drive home, talk about it, rehearse together – that's what's really special for me. I've not had that before."

Speaking of Rex and her life at the moment in her 70s in general, she also expands on the "hardest lesson" she's learning, which is to live for the moment and the day instead of trying to plan everything or looking back on the past so much. "I used to think being content was a no-no, because if you're content, you're not going to strive to continue to do better."

"That's not true because you always try to improve your health. As I tell artists on The Voice, and anybody that ever asks me for advice, I'll say, 'Enjoy every minute'," she continued. Of her new philosophy, "quit living for tomorrow and for yesterday," she says: "That's really hard to do, but it's so rewarding when it clicks."

© Getty Images Reba McEntire confirmed that she and fiancé Rex Linn have actually been engaged since December 2024

"I love this chapter in my life. I'm very grateful," the "Fancy" hitmaker noted, and continued on with that sentiment when asked about retiring at any point soon, quoting fellow country music legend Dolly Parton. "I don't know when. It could be in 20 years. I think I'll know when it's the time. Dolly and I talked about that an awful lot when she did the Reba show, and I said, 'Are you going to retire?'"

© Getty Images "Rex is a very tender-hearted man, and I just love him with all my heart."

"She said, 'Why would I? What in the world could I do and have as much fun as what I'm doing in this job right now?' I agree with her a hundred percent. Slow down, maybe, but no plans of retiring." She especially finds that on Happy's Place, her sitcom that returns for a second season next month.

© Getty Images The couple have been dating since 2020, reconnecting when Reba made an appearance on "Young Sheldon" after they first met in 1991

"We are a tight knit family, an acting team, and we have so much fun together. It's natural. Anytime I get to step on that set, I feel like home. It's my happy place," Reba tenderly continued.