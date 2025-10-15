Dolly Parton shares exciting double announcement following health scare

Dolly Parton shared an exciting update with fans on social media, just a week after her health scare left the internet in shambles and waiting for an update on the star. The 79-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to announce that her upcoming book, The Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, will drop on November 11. It is the third in her autobiographical book series, with the first being Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics and the second titled Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.

Dolly also shared with fans that she would be ticking off two of her long held dreams in 2026 with the opening of her Songteller Hotel and Life of Many Colors Museum. "If you know me, I wake up with new dreams every day, and two of those big dreams are coming to life next year," she said in the clip.

"My SongTeller Hotel for one, and my Life of Many Colors Museum also. Both are opening in Nashville next summer, and I'm excited for you to see them." Dolly's fans rushed to the comment section to share their reaction to the news, with one writing, "The most fabulous woman in the world!!!" while another added, "Dolly seriously you're a firecracker."

Another fan chimed in, "Making a trip next summer then to see all things Dolly!" while a fourth declared, "Looking beautiful Dolly!!! Love you as always!!!!" The hotel is set to open in Nashville in Summer 2026, with the museum being built on the third floor. According to the website, the museum "will be the largest exhibit celebrating her life in the world to date, spanning every dynamic decade from the top of the mountains to the top of the world."

The website added that Dolly's hotel was "as unique as the global icon herself" and will be "a place to unplug, to connect with loved ones and to be entertained". The space is "a hub of music, style, and hospitality designed the Dolly-way. Sprinkled with glamor, artistic surprises and a sense of humor – it's an experience as unforgettable as the entertainer herself."

© Instagram The Songteller Hotel is set to open in Summer 2026

The happy news comes just a week after Dolly's younger sister, Freida, sent fans into a frenzy with a social media post asking everyone to pray for the "Jolene" singer. Dolly refuted that she was sick in an Instagram video, explaining in the clip that she was dealing with minor health issues like kidney stones. She had to pull out of her highly anticipated Vegas residency as a result, which sparked concern for the singer.

© Getty Dolly's sister Frieda asked fans for their prayers amid the singer's health battle

She began by telling fans that "lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am". She then challenged, "Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here! Anyway, I wanted to put everybody's mind at ease, those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate."

© Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty I Dolly refuted the rumors of her ill health on social media

"I appreciate your prayers, 'cause I'm a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything. But I want you to know that I'm okay." She added that since her late husband, Carl Dean, fell ill, the blonde beauty had neglected her own health to take care of him. Back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn't take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should’ve been taking care of," she said.

© Instagram The Grammy winner lost her husband Carl in March

"So anyway, when I got around to it, the doctor said, we need to take care of this. We need to take care of that. Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt [University Medical Center], where I'm kind of having a few treatments here and there, but I wanted you to know that I'm not dying."