Katy Perry turns 41! A look back at her most unforgettable fashion moments

As everyone’s favourite pop princess Katy Perry celebrates her 41st birthday on Saturday 25 October 2025, we’re taking a look back at some of her most unforgettable fashion moments, from her playful, colourful beginnings to her futuristic, high-glam red-carpet reign. Over the years, the "California Gurls" singer has built a reputation for fearless style, embracing the kind of bold colors, sculptural silhouettes, and theatrical details only she can pull off. Whether dazzling in sequins, turning heads in metallics, or rocking a candy-colored creation, her looks always make a statement. Join HELLO! as we revisit the singer’s most outlandish, creative, and iconic outfits that have defined her ever-evolving fashion journey.

© WireImage Futuristic Silver Katy stunned on the red carpet in a futuristic silver gown at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony. The dazzling, sculptural piece featured intricate beadwork, dramatic cut-outs, and a face-framing built-in hood. With slick waves and minimal makeup, the singer channeled a modern-day screen siren - proving her flair for high-fashion drama hasn’t faded one bit.

© Getty Images Pop Princess Throwing it back to her "I Kissed a Girl" era, Katy embodied pure pop whimsy in this candy-colored tulle dress at the 2011 People's Choice Awards. The strapless frock - a swirl of purple, pink, and blue - perfectly captured her playful stage persona. Paired with hot-pink pumps and her signature pin-up curls, it remains one of her most charming early looks.

© Getty Images for KCA Neon Pop Never one to shy away from color, Katy lit up the room in this neon-yellow fitted ensemble with gold detailing and matching metallic heels. Her rainbow ponytail added a signature twist, perfectly complementing her playful look. It’s a reminder of why she’s long been pop’s reigning queen of fearless fashion.



© Getty Images for iHeartRadio Silver Stage Siren Katy embraced her inner space goddess in a shimmering silver corset bodysuit and thigh-high metallic boots. Topped with sculptural antlers, the look was theatrical and otherworldly - a perfect reflection of her high-energy stage persona.

© FilmMagic Green Goddess Katy turned heads in a strapless emerald green gown at a Painted Turtle charity event. The flowing silk dress, detailed with subtle embellishments and a thigh-high split, was both elegant and refreshing. With old-Hollywood waves, nude heels, and a statement necklace, she showed her ability to balance glamour with effortless sophistication.

© FilmMagic All Heart Katy Perry brought her signature pop-art flair to the stage in this bold, cartoon-inspired mini dress bursting with color. The bright yellow latex design, splashed with playful heart and button motifs, perfectly captured her larger-than-life style. Paired with thigh-high black boots and her trademark dark curls, the look was pure Katy - cheeky, vibrant, and impossible to forget.

