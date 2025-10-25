Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katy Perry turns 41! A look back at her most unforgettable fashion moments
As the pop singer celebrates her birthday we take a look back at some of her most outlandish and unforgettable looks over the years.

katy perry© FilmMagic
Nicola Conville
Nicola ConvilleFeatures Writer
16 minutes ago
As everyone’s favourite pop princess Katy Perry celebrates her 41st birthday on Saturday 25 October 2025, we’re taking a look back at some of her most unforgettable fashion moments, from her playful, colourful beginnings to her futuristic, high-glam red-carpet reign. Over the years, the "California Gurls" singer has built a reputation for fearless style, embracing the kind of bold colors, sculptural silhouettes, and theatrical details only she can pull off. Whether dazzling in sequins, turning heads in metallics, or rocking a candy-colored creation, her looks always make a statement. Join HELLO! as we revisit the singer’s most outlandish, creative, and iconic outfits that have defined her ever-evolving fashion journey.

Katy shimmers in silver© WireImage

Futuristic Silver

Katy stunned on the red carpet in a futuristic silver gown at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony. The dazzling, sculptural piece featured intricate beadwork, dramatic cut-outs, and a face-framing built-in hood. With slick waves and minimal makeup, the singer channeled a modern-day screen siren - proving her flair for high-fashion drama hasn’t faded one bit.

Katy at the 2011 People's Choice Awards © Getty Images

Pop Princess

Throwing it back to her "I Kissed a Girl" era, Katy embodied pure pop whimsy in this candy-colored tulle dress at the 2011 People's Choice Awards. The strapless frock - a swirl of purple, pink, and blue - perfectly captured her playful stage persona. Paired with hot-pink pumps and her signature pin-up curls, it remains one of her most charming early looks.

Katy shines in neon yellow at Nickelodeon's 25th Annual Kids' Choice Awards© Getty Images for KCA

Neon Pop

Never one to shy away from color, Katy lit up the room in this neon-yellow fitted ensemble with gold detailing and matching metallic heels. Her rainbow ponytail added a signature twist, perfectly complementing her playful look. It’s a reminder of why she’s long been pop’s reigning queen of fearless fashion.

Katy Perry performs on stage during iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2024 © Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Silver Stage Siren

Katy embraced her inner space goddess in a shimmering silver corset bodysuit and thigh-high metallic boots. Topped with sculptural antlers, the look was theatrical and otherworldly - a perfect reflection of her high-energy stage persona. 

Katy at The Painted Turtle Camp at Dolby Theatre in 2012 © FilmMagic

Green Goddess

Katy turned heads in a strapless emerald green gown at a Painted Turtle charity event. The flowing silk dress, detailed with subtle embellishments and a thigh-high split, was both elegant and refreshing. With old-Hollywood waves, nude heels, and a statement necklace, she showed her ability to balance glamour with effortless sophistication.

Katy performs during the 2010 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show © FilmMagic

All Heart

Katy Perry brought her signature pop-art flair to the stage in this bold, cartoon-inspired mini dress bursting with color. The bright yellow latex design, splashed with playful heart and button motifs, perfectly captured her larger-than-life style. Paired with thigh-high black boots and her trademark dark curls, the look was pure Katy - cheeky, vibrant, and impossible to forget.

Katy performing onstage during iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2024 © Kevin MazurGetty Images for iHea

Disco Dream

The singer shimmered under stage lights in a silver mini dress designed to look like a mosaic of mirrored tiles. Paired with thigh-high boots and her trademark confidence, the look was pure disco fantasy - proof that 41 or not, Katy still knows how to make every moment sparkle.

