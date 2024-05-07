Did Blake Lively go to the Met Gala? Plus Rihanna, Katy Perry, and more who skipped out

While this year's Met Gala didn't fail to give us plenty of instantly iconic and unforgettable fashion moments, it wasn't without its absences, which were certainly felt.

Among the stars who did grace the red carpet on fashion's biggest night were Lauren Sánchez with fiancé Jeff Bezos, Jessica Biel, Rosalía, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Jude Law, Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, co-chairs Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Zendaya, among others.

But however star-studded the guest list was, there were some pretty big names missing that we're used to seeing steal the show, such as Blake Lively or Rihanna. Here's what we know.

© Getty Blake at the 2022 gala

Blake Lively

Once considered by many the queen of the Met Gala, Blake Lively has skipped fashion's biggest night for the second year in a row.

Last year, she was a few months out from giving birth to her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds; her last appearance was at the 2022 ball, when the theme was America: An Anthology of Fashion, and she wore a bejeweled, color changing gown inspired by New York City.

© Getty Rihanna in Valentino last year

Rihanna

While many hoped Rihanna was simply late as opposed to not attending, such as was the case in years prior, it doesn't seem fans should hold out hope even for a fashionably late appearance.

Though the Fenty founder had previously teased an appearance, it has since been reported by various outlets that she fell ill prior to the gala, and had to forego her attendance.

© Getty Katy in 2019

Katy Perry

Ever since dressing up as both a hamburger and a chandelier, separately, during 2019's Camp: Notes on Fashion, Katy Perry has been one to watch during fashion's biggest night.

Unfortunately however, it wasn't the case this year. Though the American Idol judge was reportedly set to attend, it appears her American Idol fashion – which is always a treat – will have to do for now.

© Getty Céline in 2019

Céline Dion

Maybe one of the biggest fashion moments we missed out on was a Céline Dion appearance, which would have further cemented her highly-anticipated comeback.

Though the "I'm Alive" singer had also been expected to attend for the first time since 2019 – and styled by Zendaya's famed stylist Law Roach, no less – she was unfortunately also a no-show.