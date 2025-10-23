Serena Williams steps out in figure-hugging dress amid weight loss journey

Serena Williams looked like she had just stepped off the runway during a recent appearance in Oviedo, Spain, where she was honored with the prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. The 43-year-old donned a figure-hugging dress which fell just below her knees and featured a layered neckline. The tan-colored, long-sleeved look perfectly accentuated her lithe figure, and she added brown pointed heels for an extra pop of glamor. She wore her blonde tresses down in soft waves and added silver earrings to complete the look.

Serena was glowing as she prepared to receive the special award at La Reconquista Hotel, and danced alongside a musical troupe as they welcomed her with drums and bagpipes. "I never had a welcome like this. I was so humbled. This is the official welcome for the Princess of Asturias Awards for Sports in northern Spain," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos from her trip.

Fans rushed to the comment section to praise Serena's stunning look, with one writing, "That dress!" while another added, "You look so good, Serena." A third chimed in, "Absolutely stunning," while another said, "Beautiful queen forever." The mother of two has lost more than 30 pounds as part of her weight loss journey, which began after she struggled to shed her baby weight following the birth of her youngest daughter, Adira River, in August 2023.

Serena has been candid about her weight struggles, and recently revealed that she had shed the extra pounds with the help of GLP-1 medication. These medications act as appetite suppressants and regulate blood sugar, with brands like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro being the most widespread iterations.

"I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be, no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained," she told People. "It was crazy because I'd never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy, and could never get down to where I needed to be at."

"I had never taken shortcuts in my career and always worked really hard. I know what it takes to be the best," the tennis icon added. "So it was very frustrating to do all the same things and never be able to change that number on the scale or the way my body looked."

After losing 30 pounds, Serena shared that she felt better than ever and was able to be active with her young daughters. "I just can do more. I'm more active. My joints don't hurt as much," she explained. "I just feel like something as simple as just getting down is a lot easier for me…I feel like I have a lot of energy, and it's great. I just feel pretty good about it."

Serena's confidence is clearly soaring, with the star positively glowing at the event in Spain on Thursday. During a press conference ahead of the awards show, she shared that she was "lost for words" over the honor, and recounted her journey to greatness.

"I came from a penniless background," she said. "My father wanted his daughters to have a better life than he had, and that's what he did." Serena added that the award acknowledged "the effort, the hours of dedication, and all the work" that went into her stellar career.