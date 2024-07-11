Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katy Perry's changing appearance — her transformation over nearly two decades in photos
Katy Perry© Getty Images

Katy Perry's changing appearance — her transformation over nearly two decades in photos

The singer returns with her new song "Woman's World" and album 143

Ava Dettling
2 minutes ago
American superstar Katy Perry has been shocking audiences since her debut in 2001. The "Queen of Camp" is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, having sold over 18 million albums and 125 million singles worldwide. Over the twenty-some years of Katy's tenure in the music industry, fans have seen a variety of looks and phases from the singer.

The "California Gurls" singer's kitschy sound has become forever linked to her similarly campy style. Whether she flaunts a cupcake bra that can shoot whipped cream or a get-up that recalls a goddess from ancient Egypt, Katy never fails to make an impression. 

While lauded for her originality, the style icon has also met her fair share of criticism. She shared with People Magazine about how social media has proved to be an endless supply of such criticism: "I gave up scrolling down on the comments. Fashion is a way to express yourself," she said. "We can say we're funny or romantic or serious or sarcastic just by how we display ourselves." 

Given the star's positive outlook, let's take a look at her dramatic shifts in appearance throughout her stardom...

1/8

Katy Hudson AKA Katy Perry poses during a portrait session on September 25, 2002 in West Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

2002: The Very Beginning

Aged 17, Katy Perry, known as Katheryn Hudson at this time, smiles bare-faced at the camera during a portrait session in 2002. Katy was fresh off the move to Los Angeles from her hometown of Santa Barbara, in which she started her music career. 

LATEST: Katy Perry is a bikini bombshell during beach vacation with Orlando Bloom and daughter Daisy — photos

The singer only had one album to her name, a Christian gospel album eponymously titled Katy Hudson. She would soon leave that name behind and become the starlet everyone knows and loves: Katy Perry.

2/8

Katy Perry performs at the Vans Warped Tour 15th Anniversary Celebration at Club Nokia on September 6, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

2008's Warped Tour

With two hit singles under her belt, "I Kissed a Girl" and "Hot n' Cold," Katy solidifies her presence as one of pop's most promising, and most fashionable, new artists. 

While embarking on the Vans' Warped Tour in 2008, Katy looks like a doll decked out in a polka-dotted mini dress and her signature long black locks.

3/8

Singer Katy Perry attends the 'Telekom Music Moments presents Katy Perry' at the Postbahnhof on September 5, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. During the exclusive launch of her new album 'Teenage Dream' she performs songs in front of about 1,000 people.© Getty Images

2010: The Teenage Dream Era

By now, Katy is a resident artist at the top of the Billboard Hot 100's chart. She is churning out hit after hit, with "California Gurls", "Teenage Dream," and "Firework" earning her legend status. 

SEE: Katy Perry showcases her incredible physique in daring silver outfit from Dolce & Gabbana

She maintains her campy, retro look at the launch party of her latest album, Teenage Dream, in 2010.

4/8

Katy Perry and Russell Brand arrives at the The 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

2011: Russell Brand

After a one-year relationship with English actor and activist Russell Brand, the couple tie the knot in 2010 during a Hindu ceremony in Rajasthan, India. 

Pictured shortly before their divorce in 2011, Katy sports a vibrant pink hairdo alongside her dark and edgy husband. He soon informed her via text message that he was divorcing her. The two never spoke again.

5/8

Singer/songwriter Katy Perry arrives at the World Premiere Of EPIX's 'Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour' at The Ace Hotel Theater on March 26, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

2015: The Prism Era

After the end of her marriage, the singer experiences a dramatic sartorial shift with her fourth album, Prism. In an interview with Billboard, she said: "I know exactly the record I want to make next. I know the artwork, the coloring and the tone."

MORE: Katy Perry is a tangerine dream in sultry midi dress after physical transformation

The artwork, coloring and tone proved to be wildly different from her typically bright and youthful look – perhaps indicative of a shift into a more mature and darker era.

6/8

AMERICAN IDOL - Music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with Emmy(r) winning producer and host Ryan Seacrest were on hand when Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images's "American Idol" continued its search for the next singing sensation as auditions continued this week in Coeur d'Alene, ID. "American Idol" is returning to The Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network for the 2018-2019 season, after first making its return to airwaves as the No. 1 reality show launch for its inaugural season on the network during the 2017-2018 season.© Getty Images

2018 and the start of American Idol

Katy switched it up yet again after signing a 25-million-dollar salary to be a judge on American Idol in 2018. 

The icon decided to lose the long locks and go back to her natural blonde, as pictured alongside her co-stars Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest.

7/8

Katy Perry cradles her baby bump in a still from her music video "Never Worn White"

Baby Perry coming in 2020!

In 2020, the iconic starlet became a soon-to-be mother. Katy revealed that she was expecting her first child in her signature bombshell fashion: through the music video of her song "Never Worn White." 

READ: Orlando Bloom reveals the hardest part of being a dad-of-two with Katy Perry and ex Miranda Kerr

The star met the father of her child, Orlando Bloom, in early 2016. The two became engaged in 2019 and welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove Bloom, soon after.

8/8

The single for Katy Perry's single "Woman's World"© Jack Bridgland

2024: A New Era

Despite a myriad of different looks throughout her time in the spotlight, Katy never ceases to surprise and amaze. The singer has taken yet another shift in presentation and began partnering with more severe designers like Rick Owens and Balenciaga. However, she has remained similarly fierce. 

In an Instagram post announcing the single "Woman's World" from her next album, 143, Katy poses in a Du Ciel bikini equipped with surreal bionic legs. In a statement about her new album, the icon said: "I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message."

