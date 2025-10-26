Jerry Hall and daughter Georgia May Jagger look like twins at London event

British supermodel Jerry Hall and her lookalike daughter Georgia May Jagger, who she shares with ex-husband Mick Jagger, were all smiles as they celebrated together at British Beauty Week 2025: The Future Of Beauty. The mother and daughter were at The RSA on October 22, 2025 in London. Showcasing their timeless style and striking resemblance, the pair turned heads as they mingled with guests and posed for photos. The event celebrated innovation and inclusivity in the beauty industry - a fitting occasion for two generations of fashion icons who continue to inspire with their confidence, grace, and effortless glamour. Here, HELLO! takes a look back at all the times the pair stepped out looking identical.

© Dave Benett Beauty queens Jerry Hall and her daughter Georgia May Jagger looked effortlessly chic as they posed together at British Beauty Week 2025: The Future of Beauty. Georgia stunned in a sleek black gown with a plunging neckline and soft waves, while Jerry embraced bold color in a fuchsia turtleneck, orange skirt, and a plush burgundy jacket. They both wore a signature red lip and loose blonde locks.

© PA Images via Getty Images Going for gold Jerry and Georgia were the picture of timeless glamour on the red carpet. Jerry stunned in a shimmering gold dress and black jacket, while Georgia channelled vintage Hollywood in a delicate lace slip dress - both flaunting their signature blonde waves and radiant smiles.



© Getty Images Neutral heaven The mother-daughter duo twinned in soft neutrals, with Jerry in a sleek white suit and Georgia in a ruched ivory mini dress. Their effortless poise and cascading hair made it clear that style runs in the family.



© WireImage Back in black Proving that glamour is hereditary, Jerry and Georgia were near mirror images in chic all-black ensembles. Jerry dazzled in a long fur coat and gown, while Georgia added edge in a leather jacket and sleek leggings - both exuding rock-and-roll elegance with a modern twist.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Eco Jewel in the crown The pair lit up the room in jewel-toned gowns - Georgia in mustard gold and Jerry in teal. With their glowing complexions, matching waves, and confident smiles, they looked more like sisters than mother and daughter.



© WireImage Black velvet In coordinating black velvet looks, Jerry and Georgia embodied sophistication at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show. Their matching tailored silhouettes, red lips, and blonde locks proved that impeccable style never skips a generation.

© Getty Images for Roger Vivier Leather and lace Jerry and Georgia twinned once more in all-black, blending glamour with attitude. Jerry rocked leather pants and a chic turtleneck, while Georgia opted for a lace dress - their matching red lips and blonde tresses completing the perfect mother-daughter fashion moment.

