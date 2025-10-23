North West shares rare tribute to mom Kim Kardashian amid Kanye West estrangement

North West proved she was the golden child of the Kardashian clan when she posted a sweet tribute to her mother, Kim Kardashian, on the reality TV star's 45th birthday. The teen took to social media to send her mom birthday wishes, and posted a picture of the pair pouting at the camera with Kim in a snakeskin dress and North in a blue corset top and black blazer. "Happy birthday to my mom, I love you so much and I hope you have the best birthday ever. Thank you for always being there for me and supporting me!" she wrote in the caption.

Kim reposted the message on her Instagram stories, adding a teary emoji to encapsulate her feelings towards North's tribute. This comes just a day after the 12-year-old sparked controversy online when debuting her unexpected transformation, complete with blue hair, long lashes, blue eyes, heavy chains, piercings and face tattoos. Although many elements of her look came from a TikTok filter, fans were left shocked by her new aesthetic.

"What in the Kanye West is happening?" one fan quipped, while another added, "Tattoos? I mean if you like it totally do it, it's really cute but at 12?" Kim revealed that North has a distinctly tomboy-ish sense of style and that she loved how creative her daughter was with her fashion.

"It's interesting because all the kids are like wearing the same things, but then my daughter tries to wear it and then I'm like, 'Okay, we're never wearing that again,'" the mother of four shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world." She added that North has learned to tune out the noise and express herself despite receiving backlash for her sartorial choices.

"She'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this and I don't really care if someone says they don't like my blue hair, or my this or that,'" she explained. "And she's really confident and is like, 'I probably wouldn't be hanging out with those people.'"

As for whether she takes any fashion advice from Kim, the billionaire revealed, "She does listen to me, but in other areas, I'm like, 'Babe, if you want blue hair, it is what it is.' It makes her so happy. I would never take that [creativity] away from her." The Kardashians star shares North, as well as her siblings, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six, with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kim admitted on the podcast that it had been several months since the kids had seen their father. "Whenever he'll call for them and ask, [he'll see them]. It's probably been a couple months since we've heard from him," she said. "I've never once [kept them] away from him. I've never once done that."

"I raise the kids full-time. They live with me, and I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad, and I think he knows that," Kim added. "I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when, you know, it's time for that. And it goes in waves and phases, and it's a lot of work."